অর্জুন কাপুর ও শ্রদ্ধা কাপুর অভিনীত হাফ গার্লফ্রেন্ড ফের খবরের শিরোনামে | চেতন ভগতের লেখা গল্প থেকে তৈরি এই ছবিতে নাকি থাকছে ১৮ মিনিট লম্বা একটি রোম্যান্টিক গান |

এই গান কম্পোজ করার দায়িত্বে থাকছেন মিথুন‚ গানটি লিখেছেন গলিয়াঁর রচয়িতা মনোজ মুনতাশির | আসলে বেশ কিছুদিন আগে মনোজকে বেশ কয়েকটি নিজের লেখা কবিতা পড়তে শুনেছিলেন পরিচালক মোহিত সুরি | এতটাই ভালো লেগেছিল সেই লেখা যে তাকেই গানে রূপ দিতে চাইছেন মোহিত | ১৮ মিনিট লম্বা এই রোম্যান্টিক গান নাকি ছবির থিম মিউজিক এবং একই সঙ্গে ছবিতে অত্যন্ত গুরুত্বপূর্ণ ভূমিকা পালন করবে |

স্বাভাবিকভাবেই এই গান গাইবেন বলিউডের এই সময়ের সবচেয়ে রোম্যান্টিক গায়ক অরিজিৎ সিং | এছাড়াও এই ছবিতে আরো অন্য একটি রোম্যান্টিক গান গাইবেন নায়িকা শ্রদ্ধা কাপুর |

