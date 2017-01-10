আজ ৪২ বছরে পা দিলেন বলিউডের অন্যতম সুদর্শন পুরুষ হৃতিক রোশন | ইতিমধ্যেই বি-টাউনের তারকাদের শুভেচ্ছাবার্তায় ভরে উঠেছে ওঁর সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ার পাতা | অসংখ্য শুভেচ্ছা বার্তার মধ্যে কিন্তু একটা স্পেশাল মেসেজ সবার দৃষ্টি আকর্ষণ করেছে | আর হবে নাই বা কেন‚ ওই বিশেষ মেসেজটা এসেছে সুজান খানের তরফ থেকে |

হৃতিক আর সুজানের বিবাহ-বিচ্ছেদ হলে কী হবে‚ এখনো যে দুজনে দুজনকে কতটা ভালোবাসেন তার প্রমাণ বহুবার পাওয়া গেছে | এমনকী কঙ্গনা রানাওয়াত যখন হৃত্তিকের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা করেছিলেন তখনো সুজানকে পাশে পেয়েছিলেন হৃতিক | সম্প্রতি দুই ছেলে হৃহান‚ হৃদান এবং সুজানকে নিয়ে দুবাইতে ছুটিও কাটিয়ে এলেন হৃতিক |

প্রাক্তন স্বামীর জন্মদিন উপলক্ষ্যে‚ সুজান ওপরের ছবিটা শেয়ার করেন সোস্যাল মিডিয়াতে | একই সঙ্গে ছবির ক্যাপশনে লেখেন হ্যাপিয়েস্ট হ্যাপি বার্থডে টু ইউ | # হ্যাপিয়েস্ট সোলস আর দ্য প্রিটিয়েস্ট |

