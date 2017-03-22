মার্কিন মুলুকের জনপ্রিয় পর্নস্টার মিয়া খালিফা নাকি এইচ আই ভি-তে আক্রান্ত‚ এই খবর ইন্টারনেটে ঝড় তুলেছে | এই খবর সম্প্রতি একটি নিউজ ওয়েবসাইট প্রকাশিত হয় | সেই ওয়েবসাইটের দাবি মিয়া নাকি এই টেস্ট করানোর জন্য মার্কিন মুলুকের বাইরে পাড়ি দেন |

এখানেই শেষ নয়‚ সেই ওয়েবসাইট দাবি করছে শুধু মিয়া নয় গত ১০ মাসে বিনোদন জগতের পাঁচ সেলিবের এই টেস্ট হয়েছে | এবং পাঁচ জনেই নাকি এইচ আই ভি-তে আক্রান্ত | ওই ওয়েবসাইটের কথায় সব থেকে জনপ্রিয় মুভি স্টার মিয়া খালিফা এইচ আই ভি-তে আক্রান্ত | উনি মার্কিন মুলুকের বাইরে গিয়ে এই টেস্ট করিয়েছেন | গত ১০ মাসে ওঁকে নিয়ে এটা পঞ্চম কেস | আমরা এইভাবে শুধু অভিনেতাদের হারাচ্ছি না‚ বহু মানুষকে হারাচ্ছি |

এই খবর ভাইরাল হয়ে যাওয়ার পর মিয়া খালিফা পুরোটাই গুজব বলে উড়িয়ে দিয়েছেন | উনি জানিয়েছেন চক্রান্ত করে তাঁর নাম এমন ভুল খবর ছাড়ানো হচ্ছে | তবে এইসব অপপ্রচারে মোটেই ওঁর ব্যক্তিগত বা প্রফেশনাল লাইফ কিছুই আক্রান্ত হয় নি বলে জানিয়েছেন উনি |

আরও পড়ুন:  করণ জোহরের পর চটেছেন আনন্দ এল রাই‚ কঙ্গনার সঙ্গে কোনদিন কাজ করবেন না উনি

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 398

0 1107