দীপিকা পাড়ুকোনের সঙ্গে হোক বা ক্যাটরিনা কাইফ‚ রণবীর কাপুরের লাভ লাইফ সব সময়ই টক অফ দ্য টাউন | তবে গতবছর ক্যাটরিনার সঙ্গে ব্রেক আপের পর এখনো অবধি রণবীরের নাম কোন মহিলার সঙ্গে জড়ায়নি |

সম্প্রতি ফিল্ম ফেয়ার ম্যাগাজিনের সঙ্গে কথা বলতে গিয়ে রনবীর ওঁর এখনকার রিলেশনশিপ স্টেটাস নিয়ে কথা বলেছেন | ওঁকে প্রশ্ন করা হয়‚ বন্ধুত্ব আর ভালোবাসার মধ্যে সীমানা টানা উচিত কি না | এর উত্তরে উনি বলেন এটাই করণ জোহার ওঁর অ্যায় দিল হ্যায় মুশকিল ছবিতে দেখানোর চেষ্টা করেছেন |

উনি যোগ করেন অনেক সময় এমন হয় আপনি কাউকে হয়তো খুব ভালোবাসেন‚ কিন্তু আপনি জানেন তার সঙ্গে কোনদিনই প্রেম করতে পারবেন না | তা সত্ত্বেও অপনি কি তাকে না ভালোবেসে থাকতে পারেন? আর সেই ব্যক্তি যদি আপনার ভালোবাসা ফিরিয়ে না দিয়ে শুধুমাত্র আপনার সঙ্গে বন্ধুত্ব রাখতে চায়‚ তাহলে আপনি কি তার সঙ্গে বন্ধুত্ব করে শান্তি পাবেন?

রণবীরের এই অদ্ভুত উত্তর কী ঈঙ্গিত করছে? ওঁর জীবনে কি নতুন কেউ এসেছে?

