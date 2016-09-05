জন্ম থেকেই তিনি কুব্জ | সোজা হয়ে দাঁড়ানো কাকে বলে জানেন না | এক ইঞ্চি সরতে হলেও দিতে হয় হামাগুড়ি | সেভাবেই তিনি পড়াতে যান স্কুলে | গত ১৮ বছর ধরে পড়িয়ে আসছেন | সম্পূর্ণ বিনা পারিশ্রমিকে | শুধু পড়ানোই নয় | স্কুলের রান্নাঘর সামলান | রান্নাঘর লাগোয়া বাগানে সব্জি ফলান | সাফ করেন স্কুলের শৌচালয়ও | পুরোটাই স্বেচ্ছাশ্রম | এই বিরল উদাহরণ স্থাপন করেছেন হুগলির গোঘাটের প্রবীর পাল |

গোঘাটের মিরগা গ্রামে রোজ ২ কিমি পাড়ি দিয়ে চাতরা প্রাথমিক স্কুলে যান প্রবীর | অথচ তিনি কিন্তু খাতায়কলমে শিক্ষক নন | ছাত্রদের ভালবাসেন বলে পড়াতে না গিয়ে পারেন না | সঙ্গে থাকে আনুষঙ্গিক কাজ | গত ১৮ বছর ধরে নড়চড় হয়নি প্রবীরবাবুর এই ভালবাসায় | যেরকম দরদ দিয়ে পড়ান‚ সেরকমই যত্ন নিয়ে সব্জি বাগানের পরিচর্যা করেন‚ একই ভালবাসা দিয়ে সাফ করেন স্কুলের শৌচালয় |

কিন্তু খাতায়কলমে শিক্ষক নন বলে প্রবীর কোনও বেতন পান না | তাই সংসার চালাতে ভরসা স্কুলের পরে প্রাইভেট টিউশন | এভাবেই জীবনকে উপভোগ করছেন এই জীবনরসিক | তাঁর পরিচিত শিক্ষকরা বলেন‚ প্রবীর আসলে শিক্ষকদের শিক্ষক |

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 25

0 27