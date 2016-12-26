হাম দো‚ হামারা দো নীতি মন থেকে ঝেড়ে ফেলুন তো | তার বদলে ১০ টি সন্তান উৎপাদন করুন |  বিধান দিলেন বাসুদেবানন্দ সরস্বতী | মহারাষ্ট্রের নাগপুরে তিনদিন ধরে অনুষ্ঠিত হয়ে গেল ধর্ম সংস্কৃতি মহাকুম্ভ | সেখানেই এই কথা বলেন হিন্দু ধর্মের এই অন্যতম প্রধান সাধু |

RSS-এর পৃষ্ঠপোষকতায় এই সম্মেলনের মূল বক্তব্য ছিল হিন্দু বাঁচাও‘ আবেদন | আহ্বান দেওয়া হয়‚ বিশ্বে হিন্দুদের সংখ্যা বাড়াতে যথাসম্ভব বেশি সন্তান উৎপাদন করতে হবে হিন্দুদের | দশটা সন্তান হলেও অসুবিধে নেই | তাদের দেখভাল করবেন স্বয়ং ঈশ্বর |

সম্মেলনে উপস্থিত ছিলেন মহারাষ্ট্রের মুখ্যমন্ত্রী দেবেন্দ্র ফড়নবীশ | প্রায় ৪ হাজার অনুগামীদের নিয়ে বিশাল শোভাযাত্রা বের হয় RSS-এর প্রধান কার্যালয় থেকে |

