প্রকৃতির আজব সৃষ্টি | হ্রদের জল ঘন গোলাপি | এই অদ্ভুতদর্শন হ্রদ আছে পশ্চিম অস্ট্রেলিয়ার দক্ষিণ উপকূলের মিডল আইল্যান্ডে | লম্বায় ২০০০ ফিট এবং চওড়ায় ৮২০ ফিট | নাম লেক হিলিয়ার | আবিষ্কৃত হয় ১৮০২ সালে | ভূপর্যটক ম্যাথু ফ্লিন্ডারের অভিযানে |

এর রং কেন গোলাপি তাই নিয়ে দীর্ঘদিন চলছে গবেষণা | ইদানীং বিজ্ঞানীরা দাবি করছেন‚ নোনা জলের এই হ্রদে উপস্থিত মাইক্রোবস-এর কারণেই জলের রং গোলাপি | এবং এই মাইক্রোবস চরম অবস্থাতেও টিকে থাকতে পারে |

তবে শুধু অস্ট্রেলিয়া নয় | সেনেগাল‚ কানাডা‚ আজারবাইজান-সহ একাধিক দেশে গোলাপি হ্রদ দেখা যায় | প্রচুর পর্যটক আসেন এই প্রাকৃতিক-বিস্ময়ের কাছে | অস্ট্রেলিয়ার লেক হিলিয়ারও তার ব্যতিক্রম নয় |

