ব্যাঙ্গালোরের এক তরুণী সমস্যাজর্জরিত জীবন নিয়ে হতাশায় ভুগছিলেন | তাঁর বাবা-মায়ের বিচ্ছেদ‚ BCA পাশ করেও চাকরি না পাওয়া‚ সব কিছু নিয়ে মানসিকভাবে বিধ্বস্ত ছিলেন তিনি | সুরাহার খোঁজে যান এক জ্যোতিষীর কাছে |

অভিযোগ‚ রামকৃষ্ণ শর্মা নামের ওই গণক তরুণীর কাছে পনেরো হাজার টাকা চান | অত টাকা না থাকায় তিনি অর্ধেক টাকা দেন জ্যোতিষীকে | পরিবর্তে তরুণীকে দেওয়া হয় মন্ত্রপুতঃ জিনিস | বলা হয় সেগুলো বালিশের নিচে রাখতে | বা ধারণ করতে |

তাতেও কোনও লাভ না হওয়ায় তরুণী গিয়ে টাকা ফেরত চান | অভিযোগ এরপর জ্যোতিষী তাঁকে বলেন‚ দোষ কাটাতে তাঁকে কোনও ব্রাহ্মণের সঙ্গে শয্যায় যেতে হবে | এই প্রস্তাবে তীব্র প্রতিবাদ জানান তরুণী |

তিনি বারবার জ্যোতিষীর কাছে টাকা ফেরত চাওয়ায় জ্যোতিষী তাঁকে গুরুজির কাছে যেতে বলেন | অভিযোগ‚ সেই গুরুজি তরুণীর সঙ্গে অশ্লীল আচরণ করেন | বলেন‚ তরুণীকে পোশাক খুলতে হবে | যাতে তিনি মন্ত্রপুতঃ ভস্ম তাঁর শরীরে ছড়িয়ে দিতে পারেন |  তরুণী কোনওমতে পালিয়ে সম্ভ্রম রক্ষা করেন |

এরপর তিনি বাধ্য হয়ে যুক্তিবাদী সমিতির সঙ্গে যোগাযোগ করেন | অভিযুক্ত জ্যোতিষীর বিরুদ্ধে করা হয় স্টিং অপারেশন | সব প্রামাণ্য তথ্য নিয়ে পুলিশের দ্বারস্থ হয়েছেন তরুণী এবং যুক্তিবাদী সংস্থা | অভিযুক্ত জ্যোতিষীর বিরুদ্ধে পদক্ষেপ আবেদন করে |

