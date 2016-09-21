১৬০ জন মৃত মানুষের দেহভস্ম নিয়ে তিনি এসেছেন ভিনদেশ থেকে | যাঁদের শেষ নশ্বর চিহ্ন নিয়ে তিনি ঘুরে বেড়াচ্ছেন তাঁরা অনেকেই প্রয়াত হয়েছেন তিন চার বছর আগে | কিন্তু তাঁদের পরিজনরা বহু প্রত্যাশা নিয়ে তাকিয়ে আছেন এই ব্যক্তির দিকে | কারণ তিনি প্রয়াতদের শেষ ইচ্ছে পূর্ণ করবেন |

তিনি হলেন শ্রী রামনাথ মহারাজ | নিবাস‚ করাচি | এসেছেন মুম্বই | যাবেন হরিদ্বার | পবিত্র গঙ্গায় ভাসিয়ে দেবেন ভস্মাধারে রক্ষিত চিতাভস্ম | অস্থিঅংশ |

রামনাথের পারিবারিক পদবী মিশ্র | দেশভাগেরও বহু আগে তাঁরা উত্তরপ্রদেশ থেকে চলে যান পাকিস্তানের করাচি | বর্তমানে সেখানে শ্রী পঞ্চমুখী হনুমান মন্দিরের প্রধান পূজারী তিনি |

পাকিস্তানে বসবাসকারী হিন্দুদের শেষ ইচ্ছে থাকে তাঁদের চিতাভস্ম যেন ভাসিয়ে দেওয়া হয় গঙ্গায় | প্রয়াণের পরে কয়েক বছর দেরি হলেও আপত্তি থাকে না পরিজনদের | সেই গুরু দায়িত্ব এসে বর্তায় রামনাথের উপরে | তাঁর কাছে জমেছিল আরও চিতাভস্ম | কিন্তু ১৬০ টি আনার অনুমতি পেয়েছেন | এর আগে রামনাথ শেষ বার ভারতে এসেছিলেন বছর পাঁচেক আগে | সে বার বিসর্জন দিয়েছিলেন ১৩৫ টি চিতাভস্ম |

