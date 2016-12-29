তরুণী নিজে সফটওয়্যার কম্পানিতে কর্মরত | সম্বন্ধ করে যাঁর সঙ্গে বিয়ে হয়েছে তিনিও আইটি কর্মী | ভেবেছিলেন মনের মতো করে সংসার সাজাবেন | স্বপ্ন ধাক্কা খেল ফুলশয্যাতেই !

২৯ বছর বয়সী নববধূর কাছে স্বামীর আব্দার শাড়ির ! স্ত্রীর মতো যুবক নিজেও শাড়ি পরে থাকতে চান | স্ত্রীর দাবি‚ বাড়িতে স্বামী সবসময় তাঁর শাড়ি পরে থাকেন | সঙ্গে প্রসাধনী ‚ মেয়েদের অ্যাসেসরিজ | এমনকী স্বামীর হাবভাবও অবিকল মেয়েদের মতো |

দিনের বেলা সাধারণ যুবকের মতো অফিস যান | কিন্তু রাতে বাড়ি ফিরেই ভোল পাল্টে ফেলেন | তখন তিনি শাড়ি পরে সেজেগুজে দিব্যি একজন নারী |

স্ত্রীর বক্তব্য‚ এক বছরের বিবাহিত জীবনে স্বামীর এই বিকৃত আচরণের কোনও পরিবর্তন হয়নি | তাঁদের যৌন জীবনও অস্বাভাবিক | যুবক নাকি স্ত্রীর কাছে লেসবিয়ান সেক্স চান | এই সম্পর্কে হাঁফিয়ে উঠেছেন তরুণী | তিনি আদালতের কাছে বিচ্ছেদের মামলা করেছেন |

আপাতত দুজনের কাউন্সেলিং চলছে | তরুণীর দাবি‚ বিচ্ছেদে সহমত তাঁর স্বামীও |

