আলিয়া ভট্ট বেশ কিছুদিন হলো বাবা মায়ের বাড়ি ছেড়ে নিজের নতুন ফ্ল্যাটে উঠে গেছেন‚ শ্রদ্ধা কাপুরও নিজের জন্য আলাদা করে জুহুতে একটা নতুন ফ্ল্যাট কিনেছেন | কিন্তু বাবা-মাকে ছেড়ে নতুন বাড়িতে যাওয়ার কোনরকম ইচ্ছা নেই শ্রদ্ধার |

শ্রদ্ধার একজন ঘনিষ্ঠ বান্ধবী জানিয়েছেন শ্রদ্ধার ওর বাবা-মায়ের সঙ্গে থাকতে কোনো অসুবিধা নেই | ওকে বাড়িতে যথেষ্ট স্বাধীনতা দেওয়া হয় | ওর যদি কিছু দরকার হয় শ্রদ্ধা একটা লিস্ট বানিয়ে রাখে‚ হয় ওঁর বাবা শক্তি কাপুর‚ মা শিভাঙ্গী বা ওঁর ম্যানাজের সঙ্গে সঙ্গে সেই সব জিনিস এনে দেয় | শ্রদ্ধা কোনদিন ওর বাবা-মাকে ছেড়ে আলাদা বাড়িতে উঠে যাবে না | নতুন ফ্ল্যাটটা আপাতত কাজের জন্য ব্যবহার করছে ও | ফ্ল্যাটটা নতুন ছবির স্ক্রিপ্ট শোনা‚ ড্রেস ফিটিং বা মিটিং এর জন্য ব্যবহার করে শ্রদ্ধা | এছাড়াও ওর মা ওই ফ্লাটে ক্লাস নেন | উনি সঙ্গীতের সাহায্যে অসুস্থদের সুস্থ করে তোলেন |

