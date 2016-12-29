২৭ ডিসেম্বর ৫১ বছরে পা দিলেন সলমন খান | ভাইয়ের জন্মদিন বলে কথা‚ তাই মহা ধূমধামের সঙ্গে পালন করা হলো ওই দিনটা | ওঁর পানভেলের খামারবাড়িতে বসেছিল জন্মদিনের আসর | একটি নামকরা দৈনিকে প্রকাশিত খবর অনুযায়ী পুরো খামারবাড়িটাই নাকি নানা রকমের আলো দিয়ে সাজানো হয়েছিল | পুলের ধারটাও অপরূপ সাজে সেজে উঠেছিল |

সাজিদ নাদিয়াদওয়ালা‚ বনি কাপুর‚ আনীস বাজমি‚ সস্ত্রীক কবীর খান‚ রেমো ডিসুজা‚ ব্যাবসায়ী এবং রাজনীতিবিদ বাবা সিদ্দিকী ছাড়াও হিমেশ রেশমিয়া‚ আর্মান মল্লিক‚ পলাশ মুচ্ছলের মতো বেশ কিছু মিউজিশিয়ান এবং সিঙ্গারাও উপস্থিত ছিলেন পার্টিতে |

অর্পিতা খান এবং হাবি আয়ুষ খান্না সেলিব্রিটি সেফ পূজা ধিঙ্গরার কাছে দাদার কেকের অর্ডার দিয়েছিলেন | ১০ রকমের স্বাদ যুক্ত ওই কেকে ছিল ম্যাকারুন্সের লাইনিং আর চকোলেট ক্রাস্ট | সব বারের মতো এইবারেও কেকের ওপর বিইং হিউম্যান এর এমব্লেম লাগানো ছিল |

মাঙ্কিলাভ কাপল বিপাশা বসু এবং করণ সিং গ্রোভার সারারাত ডিয়ানা আর চিক্কি পান্ডের সঙ্গে নেচে কাটালেন | অন্যদিকে সূরজ পাঞ্চোলি‚ রণদীপ হুডা আর সুশান্ত সিং রাজপুতকে দেখা গেলো সলমনের সঙ্গে গল্প করতে |

পার্টি সকাল ৬ অবধি চলে | তবে সব থেকে যা দৃষ্টি আকর্ষণ করেছে তাহলো অতিথিদের রিটার্ন গিফ | প্রত্যেক অতিথিকে বড় লকেট লাগানো একটা ডিজাইনার সোনার চেন রিটার্ন গিফ্ট হিসেবে দেওয়া হয় |

