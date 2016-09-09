২০১৮ সালটা একটু অন্যরকম হতে চলেছে আমির খান ও শাহরুখ খানের জন্য | সে বছর দুই সুপারস্টারের দুটো ছবি মুক্তি পাবে | আমিরের ঠগস অফ হিন্দোস্থান আর শাহরুখের বঁধুয়া ( অর্থ হল‚ বন্দি) | তা এই দুই তারকার ছবি তো প্রায় প্রতি বছরেই মুক্তি পায়‚ ভাবছেন তো ২০১৮-র বিশেষত্ব কী?

একটু ভাল করে ব্যখ্যা করলেই বুঝতে পারবেন | আমরা সবাই জানি শাহরুখের বেশিরভাগ ছবি দিওয়ালিতে মুক্তি পায় | এই রীতি   বাজিগর থেকে শুরু হয়েছে | দেখা গেছে দিওয়ালিতে ওঁর ছবি মুক্তি পাওয়া মানে তা সুপারডুপার হিট হবেই হবে | কিন্তু বঁধুয়া ছবির বেলায় তা হচ্ছে না | আনন্দ এল রাই পরিচালিত এই ছবি মুক্তি পাবে ক্রিসমাসের সময় |

অন্যদিকে আমিরের বেশিরভাগ ছবি মুক্তি পায় ক্রিসমাসের সময় | পি.কে যা এখনও অবধি বলিউডের ইতিহাসে সব থেকে বেশি টাকা রোজগার করেছে তাও মুক্তি পেয়েছিল ডিসেম্বর মাসে | কিন্তু ২০১৮ সালে ঠগস অফ হিন্দোস্থান মুক্তি পাবে দিওয়ালির সময় |

হঠাৎ করে এই দুই তারকা ছবি মুক্তির সময় পাল্টাপাল্টি কেন করলেন সেই নিয়ে চিন্তিত বলিউডের অনেকেই | আসলে গতবছর ক্রিসমাসের সময় মুক্তি পেয়েছিল শাহরুখ এবং কাজল অভিনীত দিলওয়ালে | এই ছবি সেইরকম আশানুরূপ ফল করেনি | আর আমিরের শেষ ছবি যা দিওয়ালির সময় মুক্তি পেয়েছিল তা কী বলুন তো ? ১৯৯৬-এ মুক্তিপ্রাপ্ত ছবি রাজা হিন্দুস্তানি | বলাই বাহুল্য‚ এই ছবিও পছন্দ করেনি দর্শক এবং সমালোচক‚ দু পক্ষই |

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 52

0 28