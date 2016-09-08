গত ২৬ অগাস্ট মেয়ের বাবা হয়েছেন শাহিদ কাপুর | গতবছর জুলাই মাসে ওঁর এবং মীরা রাজপুতের বিয়ে হয় | শাহিদ এবং মীরার মেয়ের ছবি দেখার জন্য উদগ্রীব হয়ে আছে ওঁর ভক্তরা | তবে শাহিদ স্পষ্ট জানিয়ে দিয়েছেন উনি ওঁর মেয়ের ছবি বেচবেন না | একই সঙ্গে জানা গেছে উনি এবং মীরা এখনও বাচ্চার কোন নাম রাখেননি | কেন জানেন?

শাহিদ এবং মীরা দুজনেই রাধাস্বামী সৎসঙ্গ বিয়াস ‘- এর ভক্ত | তাই ওঁরা চান এই সৎসঙ্গের প্রধান গুরু বাবা গুরিন্দর সিং ওঁদের মেয়ের নাম রাখুন | জানা গিয়েছে ইতিমধ্যে মেয়েকে নিয়ে অমৃতসর গেছেন শাহিদ এবং মীরা | সেখানে গুরুজির সঙ্গে দেখা করার পর মেয়ের নাম রাখা হবে | ওঁদের সঙ্গে আছেন পঙ্কজ কাপুরও |

