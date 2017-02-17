হে বেবি ছবির সেই ছোট্ট মেয়েটাকে মনে আছে? ছবিতে ওই মিষ্টি খুদের নাম ছিল এঞ্জেল | আর মানতেই হবে অক্ষয় কুমার‚ রীতেশ দেশমুখ আর ফারদিন খানের থেকে সব লাইমলাইট ছিনিয়ে নিয়েছিল ওই মিষ্টি বাচ্চাটা | সাজিদ খান পরিচালিত প্রথম ছবি এটা যা মুক্তি পেয়েছিল ২০০৭-এর ২৪ অগাস্ট | তারপর কেটে গেছে ৯ বছর আর সেই ছোট্ট এঞ্জেল‚ যে ছবিতে প্যারাম্বুলেটার করে ঘুরতো সে পরিণত হয়েছে একজন কিশোরীতে |

ছবির এঞ্জেলের আসল নাম কিন্তু জুয়ানা সাংভি | সে এখন ষষ্ঠ শ্রেণীর ছাত্রী | না‚ হে বেবি র পর আর কোনো ছবিতে অভিনয় করে নি জুয়ানা | তবে এই ব্যাপারে মতভেদ আছে | অনেকেই বলে হে বেবি ‘-র পর নাকি একটা মালায়লি ছবিতেও অভিনয় করেছে সে | যাই হোক‚ এখন কিন্তু জুয়ানা পড়াশোনা নিয়েই থাকতে চায় | ছোটবেলায় হে বেবি র মুখ্য চরিত্রে অভিনয় করলেও এখন নাকি সে ক্যামেরার সামনে দাঁড়াতে বেশ লজ্জা পাবে‚ এমনটাই জানিয়েছে ওর মা |

ছোট্ট জুয়ানা মায়ের সঙ্গে লন্ডনে বেড়াতে গেছিল | সেখানকার একটা শপিং মলে সাজিদ খানের চোখ পড়ে ওর ওপর | উনি তখন ওঁর ডিরেক্টোরিয়াল ডেব্যু হে বেবি র জন্য একটা ছোট মেয়ে খুঁজছেন | আর জুয়ানাকে একবার দেখেই পছন্দ হয়ে যায় ওঁর | জুয়ানা ওর মা আর বাবার সঙ্গে মুম্বাইতে থাকে |

হে বেবি ছবিটা সুপারহিট হয় | এই ছবির ১০ বছরের অ্যানিভার্সারিতে সাজিদ ঘোষণা করেন যে এই ছবির সিকুয়েল বানানোর কথা ভাবছেন উনি | তবে সিকুয়েল তৈরি হলে আবার জুয়ানাকে দেখা যাবে কি না তা সময়ই বলে দেবে |

আরও পড়ুন:  ডিভোর্স হয়ে গেছে দু'বছর‚ অবশেষে আবার বিয়ে করা নিয়ে মুখ খুললেন হৃতিক রোশন

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 56

0 145