লোফার এম এস ধোনি : দ্য আনটোল্ড স্টোরি এবং কুং ফু যোগা মাত্র তিনটে ছবিতে কাজ করেছেন উনি | কিন্তু এর মধ্যেই বি-টাউনের most desirable অভিনেত্রীর তলিকায় প্রথম স্থান দখল করে নিয়েছেন উনি | কথা বলছি দিশা পাটানির‚ আজকে ভ্যালেন্টাইন্স ডে তে বহু পুরুষই এই সুন্দরীকে ডেট করতে চাইবেন | কিন্তু হিন্দু কলেজের পড়ুয়ারা এই সুন্দরীর সঙ্গে অন্য কিছু করতে চায় | ওরা এই অভিনেত্রীকে ভগবানের জায়গায় বসিয়ে পুজো করতে চায়‚ যাতে ওরা তাড়াতাড়ি নিজেদের ভার্জিনিটি খোয়াতে পারে | আশ্চর্য হয়ে যাচ্ছেন তো? আসুন দেখে নিন এইরকম অদ্ভুত রীতিনীতির পিছনের গল্প |

হিন্দু কলেজের সিঙ্গল ছাত্ররা ভ্যালেন্টাইন্স ডে-র দিন দমদমি মায়ের পুজো করে থাকে | হস্টেলের যে ছাত্ররা থাকে তারা একজন অভিনেত্রীকে মনোনীত করে | এবং তাঁর পুজো করা হয় ক্যাম্পাসের ভিতর ভার্জিন ট্রি -র তলায় | এই বছর দিশা পাটানিকে নির্বাচন করা হয়েছে এই অদ্ভুত পুজোর দেবী হওয়ার জন্য | দ্বিতীয় বর্ষের ছাত্র বৈভব সিং জানিয়েছে দিশার সঙ্গে নার্গিস ফাকরির নাম ও নির্বাচন করা হয়েছিল | কিন্তু দিশা ভোটে জিতে গেলো | তাই ও এইবার আমাদের দমদমি মা | প্রতিবারের মতো এইবারেও ভার্জিন ট্রি কন্ডোম দিয়ে সাজানো হবে |

এই অদ্ভুত রীতি মানা হয় যাতে ভার্জিন ছাত্ররা তাড়াতাড়ি তাদের ভার্জিনিটি খোয়াতে পারে | ছাত্ররা বিশ্বাস করে যারা এই পুজোতে অংশগ্রহণ করবে তারা ৬ মাসের মধ্যে পার্টনার খুঁজে পাবে এবং এক বছরের মধ্যে ভার্জিনিটি খোয়াতে পারবে |

ভাবছি‚ দিশা এবং ওঁর বয়ফ্রেন্ড টাইগার শ্রফ যদি এই অদ্ভুত রীতির কথা জানতে পারেন তাহলে ওঁদের রিঅ্যাকশন কী হবে !

আরও পড়ুন:  নতুন ছবি 'ফিল্লোরি'তে ভূতের ভূমিকায় অনুষ্কা

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 18

0 26