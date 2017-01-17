কিশোর বয়স থেকেই বাড়ছিল ওজন | এমনি এমনিই | এখন তাঁর বয়স ২৫ বছর | ওজন ৪৩৬ কেজি | আগে হতাশা এলেও এখন আর মন্দ লাগে না নিজের সুবিশাল দেহটা | বরং WWE বা World Wrestling Entertainment-এ অংশ নেওয়ার প্রস্তুতি নিচ্ছেন | ইচ্ছে আছে ভারোত্তলক হওয়ারও | তিনি আরবাব খাইজের হায়াত | ইন্টারনেটে নতুন সেনসেশন তিনি | পরিচিত পাকিস্তানের হাল্ক বলে |

বাস পাকিস্তানের মারদান শহরে | খাটিয়ায় বসে অবলীলায় দড়ি বাঁধা ট্রাক টানেন ৬ ফিট ৩ ইঞ্চির আরবাব | তবে তাঁর এই শক্তিকে যত্নে লালন পালন করতে খোরাক কিছু কম লাগে না | আরবাব রোজ জলখাবারে খেয়ে থাকেন ৩৬ টা ডিম | এছাড়া সারাদিনে খান ৫ কেজি মাংস‚ ৫ লিটার দুধ ও আরও অনেক কিছু | নিত্য ১০ হাজার ক্যালরি প্রয়োজন হয় তাঁর |

অতিকায় ওজন হলে কী হবে ! আরবাব কিন্তু শারীরিক ভাবে সম্পূর্ণ সুস্থ | শখের কুস্তিগীর বা ভারোত্তলক যেটাই হোন না কেন‚ আরবাবের বিনয়ী হাসিখুশি স্বভাবটি কিন্তু অতি মোলায়েম | যে কারণে তিনি ইন্টারনেটে পরিচিত ‘ Gentle Giant ‘ নামেও | এই ভদ্র দৈত্যের দাবি‚ তিনি বিশ্বের সবথেকে শক্তিশালী ব্যক্তি |

