হোটেলে ঘর নেওয়ার সময় বাঙালি পর্যটকদের আকুল জিজ্ঞাসা‚ ঘর থেকে ভাল বহির্দৃশ্য দেখা যাবে তো ? এমনও হয়‚ ভাল পজিশনের জন্য হোটেলের কোনও কোনও ঘরের ভাড়া বেশি হয় | কিন্তু এরকম হোটেলও আছে যেখানে এসব নিয়ে ভাবতেই হবে না | কারণ সেখানে ঘরের কোনও দেওয়াল জানাল দরজা ছাদ কিছুই নেই | চারদিকে শুধু প্রাকৃতিক দৃশ্যই দৃশ্য |

এমনই আজব হোটেল আছে সুইৎজারল্যান্ডে | Null Stern গোষ্ঠীর সেই হোটেলে আদৌ ঘর বলেই কিছু নেই | গ্রাউবান্ডেন পাহাড়ের ঢালে পাতা রয়েছে ডাবল বেড শয্যা | দুপাশে বেডসাইড টেবল আর আলো | আসবাব বলতে এটুকুই | মাথার উপরে ছাদ বলতে নক্ষত্রের মালা পরা আকাশ | চোখ মেললেই আল্পস পর্বতের মনভোলানো ছবি |

এই হোটেলে কিন্তু কোনও বাথরুমও নেই | প্রকৃতির ডাকে সাড়া দিতে যেতে হবে ১০ মিনিটের হাঁটাপথে | পাবলিক টয়লেটে | তবে আছে বাটলার-পরিষেবা | সকাল হলেই আপনার জন্য হাজির হবে সালামি স্যান্ডউইচ আর ধোঁয়া ওঠা কফি |

এই খোলা হোটেলের নেই কিন্তু আছে ঘর পর্যটকদের জন্য প্রযোজ্য শুধু রাতে | তাও শুধু বসন্ত কাল থেকে গরমকালের মধ্যে | এবং সেটাও নির্ভর করছে আবহাওয়ার উপরে | যদি আবহাওয়া বিগড়োয়‚ শেষ মুহূর্তেও বাতিল হতে পারে আপনার বুকিং |

