যাঁকে মসনদে বসিয়ে উত্তরপ্রদেশে উগ্র গৈরিক হিন্দুত্ববাদের তাস খেলছে বিজেপি‚ সেই যোগী আদিত্যনাথকে নিয়ে কিছু তথ্য :-

বিতর্কিত ধর্মীয় নেতা যোগী আদিত্যনাথের জন্মগত নাম অজয় সিং বিশ্ত |

উত্তরাখণ্ডের পাঞ্চৌর গ্রামে জন্ম‚ ১৯৭২-এর ৫ জুন | বাবা ছিলেন ফরেস্ট রেঞ্জার |

গণিতে লাভ করেন বিএসসি ডিগ্রি |

গোরক্ষনাথ মঠের প্রধান পূজারী মোহান্ত অদ্বৈতনাথের শিষ্যত্ব গ্রহণ করেন ২১ বছর বয়সে |

দ্রুত অদ্বৈতনাথের প্রিয় শিষ্য হয়ে ওঠেন তিনি | ততদিনে যোগী আদিত্যনাথের নামের আড়ালে মিলিয়ে গেছে অজয় সিং বিশ্ত পরিচয় |

১৯৯৬ সালে প্রথম সক্রিয় রাজনীতিতে প্রবেশ | মোহান্ত অদ্বৈতনাথের নির্বাচনী প্রচারপর্ব সামলাতেন তিনি |

১৯৯৮ সালে সক্রিয় রাজনীতি থেকে অবসর নেন অদ্বৈতনাথ | উত্তরসূরী হিসেবে বলে যান আদিত্যনাথের নাম |  সে বছরেই মাত্র ২৬ বছর বয়সে যোগী আদিত্যনাথ দ্বাদশ লোকসভার সদস্য হন |

সেই সূত্রপাতের পথ ধরে এতদূর আসা | রাজপুত ক্ষত্রিয় অজয় এখন সন্ন্যাসী বেশ পালন করবেন রাজধর্ম |

