তার নামেই উদয়ের ছোঁয়া | আপাতত অনুশোচনায় অস্ত যাওয়ার কোনও লক্ষণ নেই উদয়ন দাসের মধ্যে | সংবাদমাধ্যমে যা প্রকাশিত‚ তার থেকে এটা স্পষ্ট জেলে বিশেষ কষ্ট হচ্ছে না তার | নিজের থেকেই আদায় করে নিতে চায় জামাই আদর |

আদালতের নির্দেশে আপাতত সিরিয়াল খুনে অভিযুক্ত উদয়ন দাস বাঁকুড়া সদর থানার বাসিন্দা | তাকে দেখার জন্য আদালতের বাইরে উপচে পড়েছে ভিড় | বিরাম নেই সেলফি তোলার চেষ্টারও | জনতার এই অতি-হুজুগে অবশ্য ভ্রূক্ষেপ নেই উদয়নের | কাঠগড়ায় দাঁড়িয়ে ঠিক করে নিয়েছে পোশাক আর চুল |

সঙ্গে আর পোশাক না থাকায় জেল থেকেই কিনে দেওয়া হয়েছে ট্রাউজার আর টি শার্ট | জেলের খাবারেও দিব্যি মানিয়ে নিয়েছে সে | চলছে পুলিশকর্মীদের সঙ্গে গল্প | খাবারের জন্য ধন্যবাদ জানিয়েছে |

জলখাবারে চপ মুড়ি‚ তো রাতের খাবারে ভাত-ডাল-তরকারি-ডিমের ঝোল | খাবারের পরে টানা ঘুম | দিব্যি আছে উদয়ন | অনুশোচনা বা আতঙ্কের লেশমাত্র নেই আচরণে | বরং আছে বিরক্তি | সাতসকালে চা বিস্কুট দেওয়ায় | দাঁত না মেজে কেউ চা পান করে নাকি ! তাও এত সকালে !

ঈষৎ বিরক্তি কাটিয়ে খানিক বেলায় উদয়ন চেয়ে নেয় টুথব্রাশ আর মাজন | দাঁত মেজে‚ মুখ ধুয়ে অতঃপর চায়ের কাপে চুমুক |

বাবা-মা-প্রেমিকাকে খুন করে পুঁতে দেওয়ার মতো নৃশংসা ঘটনায় অভিযুক্ত উদয়ন দাসের জেল-যাপন দিব্যি চলছে | সেইসঙ্গে অবশ্য তার দাবি‚ সে নির্দোষ |

