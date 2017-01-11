সিনেমায় জেলের ঘানি বেশিরভাগ সময়েই টানতে হয় খলনায়ককে | নেপথ্য ভূমিকা থাকে নায়কের | কিন্তু বাস্তবে জেল-খাটা যে কী অভিজ্ঞতা হাড়ে হাড়ে টের পাচ্ছেন ট্র্যাজিক নায়ক তাপস পাল |

সিবিআই হেফাজত তাও একরকম ছিল | কিন্তু এখন তাপস একজন বিচারাধীন বন্দি | জায়গা হয়েছে ওড়িশার ঝাড়পদা সংশোধনাগারে | তাঁকে রাখা হয়েছে অন্য বন্দিদের সঙ্গেই |

সংবাদমাধ্যমে প্রকাশ‚ তৃণমূল সাংসদ আবেদন করেছিলেন তাঁকে যেন ভাল ভাবে রাখা হয় | কিন্তু নাকচ হয়ে গেছে তা | সেইসঙ্গে খারিজ বাইরের খাবার আসার আর্জি | খেতে হবে সংশোধনাগারেরই খাবার | এমনকী বোতলের জলও ঢুকবে না | বরাদ্দ সংশোধনাগারের জলই | যেমন অন্য বন্দিরা পায় |

দুপুরে দাঁতে কাটছেন সামান্য খাবার | কিন্তু রাতে পড়েই থাকছে রুটি ডাল তরকারি | ওই খাবার দেখে সাংসদের আর খিদে নেই | চোখে ঘুমও নেই | আহারনিদ্রা ত্যাগ করে কাটাচ্ছেন বিনিদ্র রজনী |

সাধে কি আর বলে অর্থই সব অনর্থের মূল !

