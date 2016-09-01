রানি এলিজাবেথ থেকে লর্ড মাউন্টব্যাটেন | বা ইরানের শাহ | সবাই অতিথি হয়ে থেকেছেন এই হোটেলে | রাজকীয় রাজমহল প্যালেস হোটেল | জয়পুরের এই হোটেলকে কেন্দ্র করেই বিবাদের জেরে পথে নামছে রাজ পরিবার |

পরিবারের অন্য সদস্যদের সঙ্গে প্রতিবাদে সামিল স্বয়ং রাজমাতা পদ্মিনী দেবী | জয়পুরে ৬ কিমি পদযাত্রা করবেন ৭৩ বছর বয়সী এই বৃদ্ধা | প্রাক্তন রাজবংশের যাবতীয় ক্ষোভ সরকারের বিরুদ্ধে |

সম্প্রতি রাজমহল প্যালেস হোটেলের মূল ফটক বন্ধ করে দিয়েছে রাজ্য সরকার | তাদের বক্তব্য‚ ১৯৯৩ সালেই এই প্যালেসের কিছু অংশ সরকারের তত্ত্বাবধানে এসেছে | সেই অধিগ্রহণেরই অংশ এটি | মূল ফটক পড়ে সরকার অধিগৃহীত অংশেই |

যদিও সেই দাবি মানতে নারাজ রাজ পরিবার | তাদের বক্তব্য‚ সরকারের এহেন আচরণে তাঁরা অপমানিত বোধ করছেন | রাজ পরিবারের দাবি‚ ১৯৪৯ সাল থেকে প্রিন্সলি স্টেট-সহ এই প্যালেস তাদের মালিকানাতেই আছে |

এই নিয়েই সরকার-রাজ পরিবার কাজিয়া তুঙ্গে | এমনিতে জয়পুর রাজ পরিবার অত্যন্ত জনপ্রিয় | সেই জনপ্রিয়তাকে কাজে লাগিয়ে জনমত গড়ে তুলতে পথে প্রতিবাদে সামিল হচ্ছেন স্বয়ং রাজমাতা | পদ্মিনী দেবীর বক্তব্য‚ তাঁদের কাছ থেকে আর কী কী নিয়ে নেওয়া হবে সরকারের আচরণে তাঁরা অপমানিত বোধ করছেন |যদিও প্রসঙ্গত‚ রাজমাতা পদ্মিনী দেবীর মেয়ে দিয়া কুমারী নিজেই রাজস্থানের বিধায়ক | এবং মুখ্যমন্ত্রী বসুন্ধরা রাজে সিন্ধিয়ার অত্যন্ত ঘনিষ্ঠ |

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 33

0 38