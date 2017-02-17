হৃতিক রোশন এবং ফারহান আখতার সেই ছোটবেলার বন্ধু | ফারহান পরিচালিত লক্ষ্য ছবিতে অভিনয়ও করেন হৃতিক | কয়েকবছর আগে একসঙ্গে কফি উইথ করণ এ এসেছিলেন ওঁরা | তখনি আন্দাজ করা গিয়েছিল দুজনের বন্দুত্ব কতটা গাঢ় | ওঁরা একসঙ্গে অভিনয়ও করেছেন অভয় দেওলের সঙ্গে জিন্দগি না মিলেগি দোবারা ছবিতে |

কিন্তু সম্প্রতি হৃতিকের ছবি কাবিল এবং শাহরুখ খানের ছবি রঈস একসঙ্গে মুক্তি পায় | রইস ছবির কো-প্রোডিউসার হলেন শাহরুখের রেড চিলিজ আর ফারহান ও রীতেশ সিদবানির এক্সেল এন্টারটেইনমেন্ট | দুটো ছবি একই দিনে মুক্তি পাচ্ছে এই নিয়ে প্রথম থেকেই খুশি ছিলেন না হৃতিক এবং ওঁর বাবা রাকেশ রোশন |

রঈস মুক্তি পাওয়ার কথা ছিল গতবছর সলমনের ছবি সুলতান ‘-এর সঙ্গে | কিন্তু শাহরুখ সিদ্ধান্ত নেন ওই দিন ছবি মুক্তি না করে পরে করা হবে | এবং শেষ অবধি কাবিল এর সঙ্গে ক্ল্যাশ করে ওই ছবি | হৃতিক এবং রাকেশ রোসন মনে করেন শাহরুখ চাইলেই দুটো ছবির বক্স অফিস ক্ল্যাশ এড়ানো যেত |

যাই হোক‚ এর ফলে নাকি হৃতিকের সঙ্গে ফারহানের সম্পর্কও ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত হয়েছে | শোনা যাচ্ছে গতবছর ফারহান নাকি একটা ছবি অফার করেছিলেন হৃতিককে | কিন্তু বন্ধুর ওপর এতটাই অসন্তুষ্ট হয়েছেন হৃতিক যে সেই ছবি নাকি ফিরিয়ে দিয়েছেন উনি |

যদিও হৃতিকের একজন ঘনিষ্ঠ জানিয়েছেন গত চার বছরে ফারহান আর রীতেশ কোন ছবি অফার করে নি হৃতিককে | এই মুহূর্তে হৃতিক কোনো নতুন ছবি সই করেন নি | তবে কয়েকটা ছবির চিত্রনাট্য পছন্দ হয়েছে ওঁর |

ইতিমধ্যে কাবিল এবং রঈস দুটো ছবিই কিন্তু বক্স অফিসে বেশ সফল হয়েছে |

