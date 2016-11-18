এই বছরের মাঝামাঝি কঙ্গনা রানাওয়াত একটি সাক্ষাৎকারে হৃতিক রোশনকে ওঁর এক্স বলে সম্বোধন করেন | এই কথা অস্বীকার করেন হৃতিক | কঙ্গনা জানান হৃতিক নাকি একটা অন্য ই মেল অ্যাকাউন্ট খুলে তাঁকে আবেগপূর্ণ মেসেজ পাঠাতেন | যদিও এই ঘটনার কথা অস্বীকার করে হৃতিক জানান অন্য কেউ ওঁর নামে এই ভুয়ো অ্যাকাউন্ট খুলে নাকি কঙ্গনা কে ই-মেল করেছে | এবং উনি সাইবার ক্রাইম সেলের সাহায্য চান | হৃতিক কঙ্গনার নামে অভিযোগ দায়ের করেন | শুরু হয় আইনি লড়াই | তবে সম্প্রতি যথেষ্ট তথ্য প্রমাণ না থাকায় মুম্বাইয়ের সাইবার ক্রাইম ব্রাঞ্চ এই কেস বন্ধ করে দেন |

বৃহস্পতিবার মুম্বাই ক্রাইম ব্রাঞ্চের প্রকাশিত বিবৃতি থেকে জানা যায়‚ হৃতিকের দাবি মতো সেই অন্য ব্যক্তির কোন সন্ধান পাওয়া যায় নি | যে মেল আই ডি থেকে কঙ্গনা কে ই-মেল করা হতো সেই সার্ভার আমেরিকা থেকে নিয়ন্ত্রিত হয় | কিন্তু সেই ব্যক্তির পরিচয় পাওয়া যায় নি |তবে পুলিশ তদন্ত করে অনুমান করছেন এই ই-মেল পাঠানোর পিছনে কোনো তৃতীয় ব্যক্তি নেই | অর্থাৎ হৃতিকের অভিযোগকে খারিজ করে দিল তারা |

এই রিপোর্ট সামনে আসার পর কঙ্গনার আইনজীবী জানিয়েছেন এতে আমরা একটুও আশ্চর্য হইনি যে পুলিশ তদন্ত করার পর কিছুই পেল না | হৃতিকের অভিযোগ অনুযায়ী কোন তৃতীয় ব্যক্তির সন্ধান পাওয়া যায় নি | কঙ্গনা প্রথম থেকেই বলে এসেছেন তৃতীয় কোন ব্যক্তির অস্বিত্ত্ব নেই |

