সলমন খানের ভাই এবং ফিল্মমেকার সোহেল খান সম্প্রতি হৃতিক রোশন এবং নওয়াজউদ্দিন সিদ্দিকির মধ্যে তুলনা করেছেন | বলাই বাহুল্য দুজনের মধ্যে এই তুলনা অনেকেরই ভালো লাগে নি‚ বিশেষেতঃ হৃতিক রোশনের ভক্তদের | বহুদিন পর আবার সোহেল ছবি পরিচালনায় হাত দিয়েছেন‚ ছবির নাম ফ্রিকি আলি | এই ছবিতে মুখ্য ভূমিকায় আছেন নওয়াজউদ্দিন সিদ্দিকি এবং এমি জ্যাকসন | ইতিমধ্যেই এই ছবির প্রচার শুরু হয়ে গেছে | সম্প্রতি ছবির প্রচার করা হয় দুবাইতে | সেখানে সলমনও উপস্থিত ছিলেন | নওয়াজউদ্দিনের কাজে সোহেল যারপরনাই খুশি | অবশ্য হবে নাই বা কেন? নওয়াজের মতো ট্যালেন্টেড অভিনেতে কমই আছে | কিন্তু নওয়াজউদ্দিনের প্রশংসা করতে গিয়ের সোহেল সবার সামনেই বলেন হৃতিক রোশন কোনদিন নওয়াজউদিন সিদ্দিকির মতো ভালো অভিনেতা হতে পারবেন না |

সোহেল বলেন নওয়াজ যদি একটু চেষ্ট করে তাহলে তিন বছরেই হৃতিক রোশনের মতো হতে পারবে | কিন্তু হৃতিক রোশন ১০ বছর ধরে চেষ্টা করলেও কোনদিন নওয়াজউদ্দিন সিদ্দিকির মতো হতে পারবে না |

বি-টাউনে কারুর সলমন এবং হৃতিকের সম্পর্কের কথা জানতে বাকি নেই | বহুদিন ধরেই দুজনের মধ্যে শত্রুতা | সঞ্জয় লীলা বনশালির গুজারিশ ছবি মুক্তি পাওয়ার পর সলমন বলেছিলেন‚ ওই ছবিটা দেখতে একটা মাছি অবধি সিনেমা হলে  যায় নি | অর্থাৎ ছবিটা এতটাই বোরিং ছিল যে সেই সিনেমা দেখতে কেউ যায় নি | বলাই বাহুল্য সলমনের এই মন্তব্য মোটেই ভালো ভাবে নেন নি হৃতিক এবং সঞ্জয় লীলা | এরপর থেকেই হৃতিক সলমনকে এড়িয়ে চলেন | আর আজ অবধি সলমন এবং সঞ্জয় লীলার সম্পর্ক তিক্ত হয়ে আছে | যাই হোক‚ সম্প্রতি শোনা যাচ্ছিল সলমন আর হৃতিক নাকি পুরনো কথা ভুলে নতুন বন্ধুত্ব স্থাপন করার চেষ্টা করছেন | কিন্তু সোহেল খানের বক্তব্য থেকে স্পষ্ট হয়ে গেল‚ সলমন-হৃতিকের সম্পর্ক এখনো আগের মতোই আছে |

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 25

0 46