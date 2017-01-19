হৃতিক রোশন এবং সুজান খান যখন ওঁদের ১৩ বছরের দাম্পত্য জীবন শেষ করে দেওয়ার সিদ্ধান্ত নেন‚ তখন অনেকেই বেশ শকড হয়েছিল | বিবাহবিচ্ছেদের পরে বহুবার ওঁদের একসঙ্গে দেখা গেছে | এমনকী হৃতিক যখন কঙ্গনার সঙ্গে আইনি ঝামেলায় জড়িয়ে পড়েন‚ তখনো সুজান ওঁর প্রাক্তন হাবির পাশে দাঁড়িয়েছিলেন | অনেকেই আশা করেছিল হয়তো তাহলে আবার ওঁরা আগের মতোই দাম্পত্য জীবনে ফিরে যাবেন | কিন্তু সুজান স্পষ্ট জানিয়ে দেন তা কোনো দিন হওয়ার নয় | উনি এবং হৃতিক সারা জীবন বন্ধু থাকবেন ঠিকই কিন্তু একসঙ্গে আর কোনওদিন থাকবেন না |

সম্প্রতি হৃতিক এবং সুজান দুবাইতে দুই ছেলের সঙ্গে ছুটিও কাটিয়ে এলেন | এখানেই শেষ নয় কদিন আগে হৃতিকের জন্মদিনে সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে হৃতিককে শুভেচ্ছাও জানিয়েছেন উনি |

কিন্তু সুজান যখন আর হৃতিকের জীবনে ফিরবেন না ঠিক করেই নিয়েছেন‚ তখন অনেকেই জানতে চায় হৃতিক কি তাহলে আরো একবার বিয়ে করবেন? বা উনি কি ইতিমধ্যেই কারুর সঙ্গে প্রেম করছেন?

অবশেষে হৃতিক নিজেই এই প্রশ্নের উত্তর দিয়েছেন | কদিন আগে একটা সাক্ষাৎকারে এই ব্যপারে ওঁর কাছ থেকে জানতে চাওয়া হয় | উত্তরে উনি জানিয়েছেন না‚ এই মুহূর্তে আমি দ্বিতীয়বার বিয়ের কথা ভাবতেও পারি না | আমি যা পেয়েছি তাই নিয়ে তৃপ্ত এবং সন্তুষ্ট |

