 

হৃত্তিক রোশনের ফেসবুক অ্যাকাউন্ট হ্যাক করে এক অজ্ঞাতপরিচয় তরুণ | এখানেই শেষ নয় | সেই তরুণ হৃত্তিকের অ্যাকাউন্ট থেকে লাইভ স্ট্রিমিং ও করে | হৃত্তিককে অনলাইন দেখে প্রায় ৫০০ জন ভক্ত এই লাইভ স্ট্রিমিং এর সঙ্গে যুক্ত হয় | কিন্তু কয়েক মিনিটের মধ্যে তারা বুঝতে পারে তাদের প্রিয় তারকার অ্যাকাউন্ট হ্যাক করা হয়েছে |

hrithik-smallএখানেই থেমে না থেকে সেই হ্যাকার প্রোফাইল পিকচার থেকে হৃত্তিকের ছবি সরিয়ে নিজের একটা ছবি লাগিয়ে দেয় | অ্যাকাউন্ট হ্যাক করা হয়েছে তা বুঝতে পারার সঙ্গে সঙ্গে হৃত্তিক ওঁর অ্যাকাউন্ট ডিঅ্যাক্টিভেট করে দেন | কিছুক্ষণ পরে অবশ্য উনি আবার নিজের অ্যাকাউন্ট অ্যাক্টিভেট করেন |

হৃত্তিক একটা স্টেটাস আপডেট দেন‚ উনি লেখেন এক উদ্যমশীল ব্যক্তি আমার প্রোফাইল হ্যাক করে | অ্যাকাউন্ট হ্যাকড হলেও আপাতত তা নিরাপদে আছে | আর আমার অ্যাকাউন্ট আবার আমার হাতে ফিরে এসেছে | সেইসঙ্গে উনি সেই হ্যাকারের ছবি পাল্টে আবার নিজের একটা ছবি  লাগিয়ে দেন |

