কিশোরী মেয়েকে বাঁচাতে হবে নররাক্ষসদের কামার্ত দৃষ্টি থেকে | মরিয়া মা দাঁতে দাঁত চেপে কন্যার সদ্য প্রস্ফুটিত স্তনে চেপে ধরেন গরম পাথর | সেঁক দিতে | যাতে তার বৃদ্ধি স্তিমিত হয় | যাতে মেয়ের দিকে চোখ না যায় বিকৃত কামুকের | এই জঘন্য রীতির নাম ব্রেস্ট আয়রনিং | প্রচলিত আফ্রিকার বহু দেশে |

কৈশোরে পা দেওয়া কন্যার শরীর বড় দ্রুত বাড়তে থাকে | খোদার উপর খোদকারি করতে মায়ের ভরসা বড় পাথর‚ হাতুড়ি বা স্প্যাটুলা | কয়লার আঁচে গরম করে সেঁক দেওয়া মেয়ের বুকে | যাতে বোঝা না যায় বয়সের পদার্পণ |

যন্ত্রণা সহ্য করে মুখ বুজে থাকে মেয়ে | এটা একান্তই মা মেয়ের গোপন ব্যাপার | টের পায় না কাকপক্ষীও | মেয়ে ভাবে মা যা করছে তার ভালর জন্য | অনেক সময় পুড়েও যায় দেহের ওই কোমল অংশ |

সব জেনেও নিরূপায় তৃতীয় বিশ্বের অসহায় মা | মেয়েকে বড় বড় না দেখালে বাড়বে বাবামায়ের কাছে থাকার মেয়াদ | নইলে যে বিয়ের জন্য ক্রমাগত চাপ আসা শুরু হবে |

এই অমানুষিক পৈশাচিক রীতির জন্য একদিকে বন্ধ হয় দেহের স্বাভাবিক বাড়বৃদ্ধি | অন্যদিকে ত্বরান্বিত হয় জটিল রোগ | তবু ঈশ্বরের সৃষ্টিকে শয়তানের নজর থেকে আড়াল করতে মরিয়া হয়ে ওঠে মা |

