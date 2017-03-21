সাফল্যের কারণেই কি কপিল শর্মা বদলে গেছেন? কয়েকদিন আগে শোনা যায় কপিল ওঁর বন্ধু এবং সহকর্মী সুনীল গ্রোভারের সঙ্গে অস্ট্রেলিয়া থেকে ফেরার সময় মাঝ আকাশে দুর্ব্যবহার করেন | পরে অবশ্য উনি টুইট করে ক্ষমাও চেয়ে নিয়েছেন সুনীলের কাছে | এতদিন সুনীল এই ব্যাপারে মুখ খোলেন নি | কিন্তু অবশেষে উনিও টুইট করে জানিয়ে দিয়েছেন উনি কপিলের ব্যবহারে আহত |

সুনীল টুইট করেন ভাজি আমি তোমার ব্যবহারে খুব আহত হয়েছি | তোমার সঙ্গে কাজ করতে গিয়ে অনেক কিছু শিখেছি | খালি তোমাকে একটা পরামর্শ দিতে চাই‚ সবাইকে সম্মান করতে শেখো | সবাই তোমার মতো সফল নয় | সবাই তোমার মতো ট্যালেন্টেড নয় | কিন্তু সবাই যদি তোমার মত ট্যালেন্টেড হতো তাহলে তুমি কী এই জায়গায় থাকতে? তাই অন্যদের প্রতি একটু সহানুভূতি দেখাও | আর কেউ যদি তোমার ভুল ধরিয়ে দেয় তাকে গালাগালি কোরো না | তোমাকে ধন্যবাদ আমাকে বুঝিয়ে দেওয়ার জন্য যে ওটা তোমার শো | আর তোমার যখন খুশি যাকে খুশি বের করে দেওয়ার ক্ষমতা আছে | তোমার ফিল্ডে তুমি সব থেকে বুদ্ধিমান ব্যক্তি | কিন্তু নিজেকে ভগবান ভেবো না | নিজের খেয়াল রেখো | তোমার জীবন আরো সাফল্যে ভরে উঠুক |

সুনীল দ্য কপিল শর্মা শো তে ফিরবেন কি না তা স্পষ্ট না হলেও ওঁর টুইট থেকে এইটুকু আন্দাজ করা যাচ্ছে কপিল শুধু ওঁর সঙ্গে নয় অন্য সহকর্মীদের সঙ্গেও দুর্ব্যাবহার করে থাকেন |

আরও পড়ুন:  বিয়ের পিঁড়িতে অভিনেত্রী হৃষিতা ভট্ট

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 546

0 427