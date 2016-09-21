দু’জন অভিনেত্রীর মধ্যে নাকি কোনদিন বন্ধুত্ব হওয়া সম্ভব নয় | এই কথা কিন্তু ভুল প্রমাণ করে দিয়েছেন সোনম কাপুর | বি-টাউনের বেশ কিছু অভিনেত্রীর সঙ্গে ওঁর গভীর সখ্যতা | মাঝেই মাঝেই সোনমকে ওঁর এই বান্ধবীদের সঙ্গে সময় কাটাতে দেখা যায়  | কিন্তু আশ্চর্যের ব্যাপার হলো সোনমকে তাঁদের সঙ্গে কোনদিনই গভীর রাত অবধি পার্টি করতে দেখা যায় না | সম্প্রতি একটি সাক্ষাৎকারে উনি জানিয়েছেন‚ অন্য সেলেবদের মতো পার্টি করতে একেবারেই ভালোবাসেন না উনি | একই সঙ্গে উনি জানিয়েছেন আজ অবধি নাকি উনি ইন্ডাস্ট্রির কোন সহ-নায়কের সঙ্গে প্রেম করেন নি |

ওঁর কথায় এটা সত্যি | আমি কোনদিন ইন্ডাস্ট্রির কারুর সঙ্গে ডেট করি নি | বা বাইরের কারুর সঙ্গেও কোনদিন কোন অ্যাফেয়ারে জড়িয়ে পরি নি | আমি পার্টি এবং মদ দুটোই এড়িয়ে চলি |

উনি আরো যোগ করেন আমি আজ অবধি কোনদিন মদ ছুঁয়ে অবধি দেখি নি | শ্যুটিং না থাকলে রাত দশটা বাজতে না বাজতেই আমি আমার প্রিয় কোন বই নিয়ে শুতে চলে যাই |

প্রসঙ্গত‚ শোনা যায় সোনমের ডেব্যু ছবি সঞ্জয় লীলা বনশালির সাওয়ারিয়া ছবির শ্যুটিং করতে গিয়ে নাকি রণবীর কাপুরের প্রেমে পড়েন সোনম | এছাড়াও মডেল এবং ব্যবসায়ী সাহির বেরির সঙ্গে নাম জড়িয়েছে ওঁর |

NO COMMENTS

2 × one =

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 26

0 27