পারস্য উপসাগরের কোলে মার্কিন রণতরী | কর্তব্যরত এক মহিলা নাবিক | হঠাৎ অনুভব করলেন তলপেট আর কোমরে অসহ্য ব্যথা |

জানা গেল যন্ত্রণার কারণ | কয়েক ঘণ্টার মধ্যে তিনি জন্ম দিলেন ৭ পাউন্ড ওজনের কন্যাশিশুর | নৌবাহিনীর ওই নাবিকের দাবি‚ তিনি জানতেনই না তিনি অন্তঃসত্ত্বা |

আরও আছে সমাপতন | ওই মহিলা কর্তব্যরত ছিলেন ISIS দমনে | এবং তাঁর সন্তান জন্মের তারিখ ৯/১১ !

নিয়ম অনুযায়ী কোনও মার্কিন নৌ আধিকারিক গর্ভাবস্থার ২০ সপ্তাহ পরে ডিউটি করতে পারবেন না | কিন্তু এক্ষেত্রে নাবিকের বক্তব্য‚ তিনি টের পাননি গর্ভস্থ শিশুর অস্তিত্ব !

সাগরের কোলে জন্মানো শিশু এবং তার মাকে ভর্তি করা হয়েছে বাহরিনের এক হাসপাতালে | দুজনেই সুস্থ | বাহরিন মার্কিন দূতাবাসে গিয়ে জানানো হয়েছে | নবজাতকের মার্কিন নাগরিকত্ব পেতেও সমস্যা হয়নি |

