সোনম কাপুর এবং ওঁর বয়ফ্রেন্ড আনন্দ আহুজার সম্পর্কে প্রায় রোজই নতুন খবর পাওয়া যায় | এও শোনা যাচ্ছে এই বছরেই নাকি আনন্দের সঙ্গে বিয়ের পিঁড়িতে বসবেন সোনম | আনন্দের সঙ্গে সম্পর্কের কথা এখন অবধি স্পষ্টভাবে মেনে নেননি উনি | তাই এই ব্যাপারে যখন করণ জোহার ওঁকে প্রশ্ন করেন উনি বেশ উত্তেজিত হয়ে পড়েন | ঘটনাটা ঘটে কফি উইথ করণ এ‚ সোনম কাপুর উপস্থিত হয়েছিলেন করিনা কাপুর খানের সঙ্গে |

সোনমকে বলতে শোনা যায় আমি বহুদিন ধরেই লন্ডনের একজন বিজনেসম্যানকে ডেট করছি | কিন্তু আমি আমার ব্যক্তিগত জীবন নিয়ে কারুর সঙ্গে আলোচনা করতে চাই না | ওই ব্যক্তির সঙ্গে আমার সম্পর্ক খুব পবিত্র‚ আমি এই ব্যাপারে কোনো কথা বলতে চাই না | আমি আমার ব্যক্তিগত জীবনকে প্রাইভেট রাখতে চাই |

সোনমের এই উক্তির পর অনেকেই প্রশ্ন তুলেছেন‚ উনি যদি ওঁর ব্যক্তিগত জীবন আড়ালেই রাখতে চান তাহলে নিত্য দিন উনি সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে কেন আনন্দের সঙ্গে ছবি আপলোড করেন?

