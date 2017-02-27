নরেন্দ্র মোদীর ড্রেসিং স্টাইল ইতিমধ্যেই একাধিকবার প্রশংসিত | সম্প্রতি তাঁর গলায় ময়ূরকণ্ঠী উত্তরীয় দেখে এত ভাল লাগে‚ শিল্পী তিওয়ারি ট্যুইট করেই ফেলেন‚ আমার ওই উত্তরীয় চাই |

শুক্রবার এই ট্যুইট করেছিলেন শিল্পী | একদিনেরও কম সময়ে তরুণীর জন্য হাজির হল অপার বিস্ময় | তাঁর কাছে এসে হাজির ওই ময়ূরকণ্ঠী উত্তরীয় | পাঠিয়েছেন স্বয়ং নরেন্দ্র মোদী !

শিল্পী নরেন্দ্র মোদীর‚ তাঁর সরকারের একনিষ্ঠ ভক্ত | সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায়ও অত্যন্ত সাবলীল তিনি | নিয়মিত অনুসরণ করেন মোদীর ট্যুইটার অ্যাকাউন্ট | আবার মোদীর ব্যক্তিগত ট্যুইটার অ্যাকাউন্টও অনুসরণ করে তাঁকে |

শুক্রবার শিল্পীর আব্দার-ট্যুইটের পরের দিনই তাঁর কাছে হাজির প্রধানমন্ত্রীর উত্তরীয় | সঙ্গে শিল্পীর ট্যুইটের সাদা কালো প্রিন্ট আউট | সেখানে নরেন্দ্র মোদীর স্বাক্ষর হিন্দিতে |

মহাশিবরাত্রি উপলক্ষে কোয়ম্বাত্তুরে ১১২ ফিট মূর্তি উন্মোচন করেন মোদী | সেখানে মহাদেব শিব পূজিত হচ্ছেন আদিযোগী রূপে | মূর্তি উন্মোচনের অনুষ্ঠানে মোদীর গলায় ছিল ওই ময়ূরকণ্ঠী উত্তরীয় | সিল্ক জমিনে অপূর্ব হ্যান্ড পেইন্টিং |

ঐতিহাসিক ও স্মরণীয় এই উপহার এখন পড়শির হিংসা‚ শিল্পীর গর্ব |

আরও পড়ুন:  এক রঙা সিল্ক শাড়ি আর কাঁচাপাকা চুলের স্টাইল ছিল তাঁর স্টাইল স্টেটমেন্ট

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 1171

0 278