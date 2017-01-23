বেশ কিছুদিন ধরেই শোনা যাচ্ছে শাহরুখ খান নাকি শাহির লুধিয়ানভির বায়োপিকে অভিনয় করতে চলেছেন‚ আর এই ছবির পরিচালনার দায়িত্ব নেবেন সঞ্জয় লীলা বনশালি | এই খবর যদি সত্যি হয় তাহলে দারুণ ব্যাপার হবে‚ কারণ আজ অবধি শাহরুখ ওঁর ২৫ বছরের কেরিয়ারে কোনদিন কোনো বায়োপিকে অভিনয় করেন নি | কিন্তু শাহরুখ নিজে জানিয়েছেন উনি নাকি ফিল্মমেকার-অ্যাক্টর গুরু দত্তের বায়োপিকে অভিয়ক করতে ইচ্ছুক | সম্প্রতি একটা সাক্ষাৎকারে শাহরুখকে প্রশ্ন করা হয় উনি কোনো বায়োপিকে অভিনয় করতে চলেছেন কি না | সবাই আশা করেছিল উনি হয়তো শাহির লুধিয়ানভির কথা বলবেন‚ কিন্তু উনি বলেন আমার খুব ইচ্ছা গুরু দত্ত সাহেবের বায়োপিকে অভিনয় করার |

অন্য একটা সাক্ষাৎকারে শাহির লুধিয়ানভির বায়োপিক নিয়ে কথা বলতে গিয়ে বলিউডের বাদশা বলেন আমি আগেই ওই ছবির চিত্রনাট্য শুনেছি | কারণ ওটা আগে রেড চিলিজ এ ছিল | পরে সঞ্জায় লীলা ওটা নিয়ে নেন | জসনীত গল্পটা লিখেছে | আমার সত্যিই ওই ছবির স্ক্রিপ্ট খুব ভালো লেগেছে | কিন্তু আমি এখনি কিছু কনফার্ম করতে পারছি না | রইস মুক্তি পেলে সঞ্জয়ের সঙ্গে বসবো একদিন | ওঁর কাছে বেশ কয়েকটা গল্প আছে আর তার মধ্যে একটা হলো শাহির লুধিয়ানভির বায়োপিক |

কিন্তু একই সঙ্গে উনি জানিয়েছিলেন শাহির লুধিয়ানভির চরিত্রে উনি শেষ অবধি অভিনয় করবেন কি না তার কোনো নিশ্চয়তা নেই |

