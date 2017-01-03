জাতীয় পুরস্কারপ্রাপ্ত অভিনেত্রী কঙ্গনা রানাওয়াত বলিউডে ডেব্যু করেছিলেন ২০০৬ এর রোম্যান্টিক ক্রাইম ড্রামা গ্যাংস্টার দিয়ে | কিন্তু ওই ছবিতে যদি সুযোগ না পেতেন তাহলে উনি ওঁর কেরিয়ার অ্যাডাল্ট ফিল্ম দিয়ে শুরু করতেন | এই বিস্ফোরক মন্তব্য স্বয়ং নায়িকা নিজে করেছেন |

সম্প্রতি একটা ছোটপর্দার শোতে কঙ্গনা ওঁর কেরিয়ারের শুরুর দিকের ঘটনা শেয়ার করেন সবার সঙ্গে | এই শোতে উনি জানান গ্যাংস্টার ছবির আগে আমি একটা ব্লু ফিল্ম মার্কা ছবির অফার পাই | কিন্তু আমি ওই ছবি করতেও রাজি হয়ে যাই |

উনি যোগ করেন ওই ছবিটার জন্য আমাকে একটা ফটো শ্যুট করতে হয় | আমাকে এমন একটা পোশাক পরতে দেওয়া হয় তাই দেখে আমার মনে সন্দেহ জাগে | কিন্তু তাও আমি ছবিটা করতে রাজি হয়ে যাই |

তাহলে শেষমেশ ওই ছবিটা থেকে কী ভাবে বেরিয়ে আসতে পারলেন উনি? এই প্রশ্ন ওঁকে করা হলে উনি বলেন এর কিছুদিনের মধ্যে আমি গ্যাংস্টার করার অফার পাই | আমি আগের ছবিটা ফিরিয়ে দিই | কিন্তু এতে ওই ছবির প্রযোজক আমার ওপর খুব রেগে যায় | তখন আমার মাত্র ১৭-১৮ বছর বয়েস ছিল‚ তাই ওইরকম একটা ছবি করার সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়ে ছিলাম | কেরিয়ারের শুরুতে আমি কোনো ছবি ফিরিয়ে দিতাম না | যাই ছবির অফার আসতো আমি তা করতে রাজি হয়ে যেতাম |

