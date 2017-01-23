ইলিয়ানা ডিক্রুজ কয়েকবছর ধরেই অস্ট্রেলিয়ান নাগরিক অ্যান্ড্রু নিবোনের সঙ্গে প্রেম করছেন | অন্য নায়িকাদের মতো উনি কোনদিনই ওঁর লাভ লাইফ লুকিয়ে রাখতে পছন্দ করেন না | তাই মাঝে মাঝেই উনি সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে বয়ফ্রেন্ডের সঙ্গে বেশ রোম্যান্টিক ছবি শেয়ার করে থাকেন |

অ্যান্ড্রু একজন প্রফেশনাল ফটোগ্রাফার | সম্প্রতি উনি ইলিয়ানাকে মডেল করে বেশ কয়েকটা ছবি তুলেছেন যা বেশ সাড়া ফেলে দিয়েছে ইন্টারনেটে | আসলে ইলিয়ানার মতো একজন সুন্দরী বান্ধবী থাকতে অন্য মডেলের কী দরকার বলুন?

ইলিয়ানা নিজেই বয়ফ্রেন্ডের তোলা একটা ছবি ইনস্ট্রাগ্রামে শেয়ার করেছেন | তাতে দেখা যাচ্ছে উনি বাথটাবে শুয়ে আছেন | শোনা যাচ্ছে খুব তাড়াতাড়ি নাকি অ্যান্ড্রুর সঙ্গে বিয়ের পিঁড়িতে বসবেন ইলিয়ানা |

 

 

