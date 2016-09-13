২ টো কুকুর‚ ২ টো বিড়াল আর ২ টো বেজি | সঙ্গে ৬৫ বছরের এক ঠাকুমা | তাঁর পাকা চুল ঢাকা থাকে বেগুনি রং দিয়ে | এদের সংসার গাছের উপরে | সেখানেই পোষ্যদের নিয়ে সুখে আছে হিপি ঠাকুমা | গত ২৫ বছর ধরেই আমেরিকার মায়ামির এই বৃদ্ধা গাছবাসী | সংসার চালান অর্গ্যানিক পপকর্ন বেচে | নাম তাঁর স্যাওনি শাজে | সংসার ছেড়ে তিনি এখন স্বেচ্ছায় বৃক্ষচারিণী |

মায়ামিতে এই বৃদ্ধার ছেলের একটি বাগানবাড়ি আছে | তার উঠোনেই এক বিশাল ওক গাছে বাড়ি বানিয়েছেন স্যাওনি | ওক গাছের নিচেই আছে ফোয়ারা | তার পাশ দিয়ে সিঁড়ি বেয়ে পোষ্যদের নিয়ে দিব্যি ট্রি হাউজে উঠে যান স্যাওনি | বিভিন্ন গাছ-বাড়িতে থাকার পরে গত ১০ বছর ধরে এই বাড়িতেই থিতু হয়েছেন তিনি |

কিন্তু তাঁর সুখের গাছ সংসারেও কালো ছায়া | স্থানীয় কাউন্টি প্রশাসন বলছে‚ ওই গাছবাড়ি আইন মেনে হয়নি | তাই ভেঙে ফেলা হবে | গাছ ঠাকুমা কিন্তু নিজের জেদে অনড় | কোনওমতেই ছাড়বেন না গাছবাড়ি | দরকারে তিনি গাছের সঙ্গে নিজেকে বেঁধে রাখবেন | বলছেন হিপি-ঠাকুমা |

