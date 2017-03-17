অবশেষে অভিনেতা সূরজ পাঞ্চোলি স্বীকার করলেন প্রেম করছেন উনি | সম্প্রতি একটি জনপ্রিয় বিনোদন ম্যাগাজিনের সঙ্গে কথা বলতে গিয়ে উনি এই কথা জানিয়েছেন | উনি বলেন হ্যাঁ‚ আমি প্রেম করছি | ও এই ইন্ডাস্ট্রির কেউ নয় | ও খুব ভালো মেয়ে | এখনো কোনো সাংবাদিকের ক্যামেরায় ধরা পড়িনি আমরা |

উনি যোগ করেন আবি সব সময়ই একটা সাধারণ মেয়ের সঙ্গে সম্পর্ক তৈরি করতে চেয়েছি | এমন একজন যে যখন যা চাইবে তাই করতে পারবে | যা ইচ্ছা সেই পোশাক পরতে পারবে | যেখান থেকে খুশি কাজ করতে পারবে | ওর মধ্যে আমি সবই পেয়েছি |

তবে একই সঙ্গে উনি সাংবাদিকদের ওপরেও বেশ বিরক্ত | এই ব্যাপারে কথা বলতে গিয়ে উনি বলেন একদিন আমি আমার বোনের সঙ্গে একটা রেস্তোরাঁ থেকে বেরোচ্ছিলাম | আর তার পরের দিন আমাকে নিয়ে এই খবর প্রকাশ হল যে সূরজ কে একজন মেয়ের সঙ্গে দেখা গেছে‚ যার সঙ্গে প্রেম করছেন উনি | সেই মেয়ে আমার বোন | সাংবাদিকরা সঠিক খবর ছাপবে এটাই আমরা আশা করি | ওদের একটা প্রোটোকল থাকা উচিত |

প্রসঙ্গত সূরজ একটা সময় অভিনেত্রী জিয়া খানের সঙ্গে প্রেম করতেন | জিয়া খানের আত্মহত্যার পিছনেও নাকি সূরজের হাত আছে‚ এমনটাই অভিযোগ ওঠে ওঁর বিরুদ্ধে | এর জন্য জেলেও যেতে হয় সূরজকে | এখনো সেই মামলার নিষ্পত্তি হয় নি | মাঝে মাঝেই সূরজকে আদালতে হাজিরা দিতে দেখা যায় |

আরও পড়ুন:  'পদ্মাবতী'র সেট আগুনে পুড়িয়ে দিলো দুষ্কৃতীরা

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 202

0 213