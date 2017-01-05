আপনি ভাবছেন‚ বাঃ ! কী সুন্দর ইন্ডোর প্ল্যান্টসে সাজানো ফ্ল্যাট | বা কী দারুণ বাড়িতেই করেছে নার্সারি | কিন্তু টেরও পেলেন না ওই গাছগুলো আসলে কী ?

টের পাননি হায়দ্রাবাদে মণিকোণ্ডা এলাকার স্থানীয় বাসিন্দারাও | নিজের তিন কামরার ফ্ল্যাটে দিব্যি সুন্দর নার্সারি বানিয়ে ছিলেন সৈয়দ শাহেদ হুসেন | একদিন সকালে পড়শিরা দেখলেন তার বাড়িতে হাজির পুলিশ | গাঁজা বিক্রির দায়ে গ্রেফতার হুসেন |

বাড়িতেই তার গাঁজার ক্ষেত | ওই গাছ্গুলো আসলে গঞ্জিকা-চারা | খদ্দেরদের কাছে গাঁজা বেচার সময়ে হাতেনাতে ধরা পড়ে ৩৩ বছর বয়সী হুসেন | উদ্ধার হয়েছে ৯ কেজি গাঁজা | ৪০ টি টবে পোঁতা তার চারাগাছ |

পুলিশকে হুসেন জানিয়েছে এই ফন্দি তাকে দেয় আমেরিকা প্রবাসী এক বন্ধু | পুলিশের নজর এড়িয়ে ঝামেলা ঝক্কি ছাড়া বাড়িতেই গাঁজা চাষ করতে | ইন্টারনেটে আছে অজস্র লিঙ্ক | লিখিত-অডিও-ভিডিও | জানাচ্ছে‚ কীভাবে ছোট ফ্ল্যাটেও করা যায় গাঁজা চাষ | সব উপকরণ জুটিয়ে বাড়িতে বসেই হুসেন হয়ে ওঠে সফল গাঁজা চাষি |

আপাতত চাষবাস ছেড়ে সে এখন শ্রীঘরে |

NO COMMENTS

thirteen − 6 =

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 1

0 44