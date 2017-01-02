বাদামি গাউনের পরে এ বার উজ্জ্বল কমলা শাড়ি | সঙ্গে লটকন দেওয়া স্টাইলিশ ব্লাউজ | তাঁর সুন্দরী স্ত্রীর ছবি আবার পোস্ট করলেন মহমদ শামি | এবং এ বার আর পারিবারিক ছবি নয় | স্ত্রীকে জড়িয়ে রীতিমতো রোম্যান্টিক পোজ | এভাবেই ভক্তদের নতুন বছরের শুভেচ্ছা জানালেন ভারতীয় পেসার |

সম্প্রতি স্ত্রীর ছবি ট্যুইটারে দেওয়া নিয়ে বিতর্কের মুখে পড়েন শামি | তাঁর ধর্ম মনে করিয়ে দিয়ে উঠে আসে তীব্র মৌলবাদী মন্তব্য | অনেকেই জানতে চায়‚ শামির স্ত্রী হাসিন জাহান হিজাব পরেননি কেন ?

এইসব মন্তব্য যারা করেছে তাদের সঙ্গে শামি কোনও বাকবিতণ্ডায় যাননি | নীরব ছিলেন | এ বার দ্বিতীয় ছবি দিয়ে বুঝিয়ে দিলেন তাঁর মনোভাব ও দৃষ্টিভঙ্গি | নতুন বছরের শুভেচ্ছা জানিয়ে ছবির সঙ্গে দু ছত্র কাব্যও করেছেন ২৬ বছর বয়সী শামি |

প্রসঙ্গত‚ ভারতের অন্যতম সেরা পেসার হিসেবে বিবেচিত মহম্মদ শামি গত দু বছর ধরে ভুগছেন চোট আঘাত জনিত সমস্যায় | ইংল্যান্ডের বিরুদ্ধে শেষ দুটো টেস্টও খেলতে পারেননি হাঁটুর চোটের জেরে  |

