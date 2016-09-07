ফের এক ভারতীয় বংশোদ্ভূত নারী মার্কিন শ্রম দফতরের কাঠগড়ায় |  তিনি পেশায় এক নামী আইটি সংস্থার সিইও | অভিযুক্তের নাম হিমাংশু ভাটিয়া | আমেরিকার একাধিক শহরে তাঁর বিলাসবহুল বাড়ি | ঘরোয়া কাজকর্মের জন্য তিনি ভারত থেকে নিয়ে গিয়েছিলেন শীলা নিঙ্গওয়ালকে |

হিমাংশুর কাছে শীলা কর্মরত ছিলেন ২০১২-র জুলাই থেকে ২০১৪-র ডিসেম্বর | শীলার দাবি তিনি বেতন পেতেন মাসে ৪০০ মার্কিন ডলার‚ ভারতীয় মুদ্রায় প্রায় ২৭ হাজার টাকা | সঙ্গে পেতেন খাবার | পরিবর্তে শীলাকে সপ্তাহে সাত দিন রোজ সাড়ে পনেরো ঘণ্টা ধরে কাজ করতে হত | স্যান জুয়ান ছাড়াও মায়ামি‚ লাস ভেগাস‚ ক্যালিফর্নিয়ায় বিলাসবহুল বাড়ি আছে হিমাংশুর | সব জায়গায় শীলাকে কাজ করাতে নিয়ে যেতেন তিনি |

শীলার বক্তব্য‚ তাঁকে চরম নিগৃহীত হতে হয়েছে কাজ করতে গিয়ে | অসুস্থ হলে গারাজে পোষা কুকুরের পাশে পরিচারিকাকে শুতে দিতেন হিমাংশু | কেড়ে নিয়েছিলেন পাসপোর্ট | স্বাধীনভাবে শীলাকে তিনি কোথাও যেতেও দিতেন না | খাবারও দিতেন যৎসামান্য |

২০১৪-র ডিসেম্বরে শীলাকে কাজ থেকে ছাড়িয়ে দেন হিমাংশু | পরিচারিকা শীলার দাবি‚ তখন হিমাংশু টের পেয়েছিলেন তিনি মার্কিন শ্রম আইন লঙ্ঘন করেছেন | তাই শীলাকে দিয়ে জোর করে একটি কাগজে সই করাতে চেয়েছিলেন‚ যেখানে বলা ছিল‚ হিমাংশু মালকিন হিসেবে কোনও দুর্ব্যবহার করেন না | এবং যথাযত বেতন দেন | কিন্তু এই কাগজে সই করতে রাজি হননি শীলা | এরপরই তাঁকে বরখাস্ত করেন হিমাংশু |

ইন্দো মার্কিন এই ধনকুবেরের বিরুদ্ধে পদক্ষেপ করবে মার্কিন শ্রম দফতর |

