ধ্বংস হতে বসেছে আজকের তাজমহল | অস্ট্রেলিয়ায় পার্থে সোয়ান নদীর তীরে এই তাজ বানাচ্ছিলেন বিতর্কিত শিল্পপতি পঙ্কজ অসওয়াল | নাম দিয়েছিলেন তাজমহল অন দ্য সোয়ান | মোট খরচ হত ভারতীয় মুদ্রায় ৪৬৪ কোটি ৭২ লাখ ৯৬ হাজার টাকা |

পূর্ণাঙ্গ তৈরি হলে এখানে থাকত ৭ টি গম্বুজ‚ ১ টি মন্দির‚ জিম‚ সুইমিং পুল এবং ১৭ টি গাড়ি রাখা যায় এমন পার্কিং প্লেস | ৬ হাজার বর্গমিটার এলাকার উপর তাজ তৈরি হতে হতেও থেমে গেল | কারণ আয়কর অনাদায় মামলায় জড়িয়ে গেলেন পঙ্কজ |

২০১০ সালে ধসে গেল তাঁর সার ব্যবসার সাম্রাজ্য | সে বছরেই বন্ধ হয়ে যায় নির্মীয়মাণ প্রাসাদের কাজ | অভিযোগ উঠল বিশাল অঙ্কের আয়কর ফাঁকি দিয়েছেন পঙ্কজ | পাশাপাশি তাঁর তাজমহলও বাড়ি নির্মাণের নিয়মকানুন মেনে হয়নি বলে অভিযোগ ওঠে |

বর্তমানে পঙ্কজ এবং তাঁর স্ত্রী রাধিকা অস্ট্রেলিয়া-ছাড়া | সোয়ান নদীর মোহনায় নির্মীয়মাণ বাড়ি ভাঙা হলেও জমিটি তাঁদের মালিকানাতেই থেকে যাচ্ছে | কিন্তু এই শিল্পপতি দম্পতির বিদেশের মাটিতে তাজমহল বানানোর স্বপ্ন অধরাই থেকে গেল |

