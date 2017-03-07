দিন আগে করণ জোহরের জনপ্রিয় চ্যাট শো কফি উইথ করণ এ উপস্থিত হয়েছিলেন কঙ্গনা রনাওয়াত | সেখানে উনি করণের বিরুদ্ধে স্বজনপোষণের অভিযোগ তোলেন | এখানেই থেমে না থেকে কঙ্গনা আরো বলেন কোনদিন যদি ওঁর জীবন নিয়ে কোনো ছবি তৈরি হয় তাহলে করণকে উনি একজন মুভি মাফিয়া হিসেবে দেখাবেন যিনি ফিল্মি দুনিয়ার বাইরে থেকে আসা সেলেবদের প্রতি অসহিষ্ণু এবং নাক উঁচু |

সেই সময় করণ সেই সব খোঁচা চুপচাপ হজম করলেও সম্প্রতি উনি কঙ্গানার করা অভিযোগের উচিত জবাব দিয়েছেন | সম্প্রতি করণ লন্ডন স্কুল অফ ইকনমিক্সে একজন অতিথি হিসেবে উপস্থিত ছিলেন | সেখানে উনি বলেন কঙ্গনা সেই সময় আমার অতিথি ছিলেন | তাই আমাকে বাধ্য হয়ে সব চুপচাপ শুনতে হয় | ওঁর অবশ্যই ওপিনিয়ন থাকতে পারে | কিন্তু যখন ও আমার বিরুদ্ধে স্বজনপোষনের অভিযোগ তুলেছে তখন আশা করি এর মানে উনি বোঝেন | যদিও আমি মনে করি উনি এই ব্যাপারে কিছুই বোঝেন নি | আমি কী আমার মেয়ে‚ ভাইঝি‚ ভাইপো আর তুতো ভাইদের সঙ্গে নিয়ে বা তাদের সঙ্গে সিনেমা করছি? ওই ১৫ জন ফিল্মমেকার যাদের আমি সুযোগ দিয়েছি তারা কিন্তু কেউ এই ইন্ডাস্ট্রির নয়‚ তাহলে?

উনি আরো যোগ করেন যথেষ্ট হয়েছে কঙ্গনা‚ বারবার তুমি নিজের বেদনাদায়ক গল্প শুনিয়ে নিজেকে একজন ভিকটিম প্রমাণ করে সবার কাছ থেকে সমবেদনা কুড়োনোর চেষ্টা করো | তুমি সব জায়গায় গিয়ে বলো বলিউড তোমাকে ভালোভাবে ট্রিট করে নি‚ সব সময় তোমাকে ভয়ে কাঁটা হয়ে থাকতে হয়েছে | বলিউড যদি এতটাই খারাপ হয় এখান থেকে চলে গেলেই পারো তুমি |

