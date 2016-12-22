তৈমুরের জন্মদিনেই ভূমিষ্ঠ হয়েছে আর এক সেলেব-সন্তান | বাবা হয়েছেন ক্রিকেটার ইরফান পাঠান | গত ২০ ডিসেম্বর পুত্রসন্তানের জন্ম দিয়েছেন তাঁর স্ত্রী সাফা বেগ | ট্যুইট করে এ খবর জানিয়েছেন ইরফান নিজে |এ বছরেই ফেব্রুয়ারি মাসে বিয়ে করেন ইরফান-সাফা | মক্কায় বিয়ের অনুষ্ঠান ছিল খুব সাদাসিধে | দেশে ফিরে পরে জমকালো রিসেপশন পার্টি দেন ইরফান |
 
স্ত্রী সাফা ভারতীয় নাগরিক হলেও কর্মরত ছিলেন মধ্যপ্রাচ্যের একটি পি আর ফার্মে | জেড্ডা ইন্টারন্যাশনাল স্কুলের প্রাক্তন ছাত্রী সাফা মডেলিংও করেছেন বেশ কিছু গাল্ফ-এর পত্রিকায় | তিনি আবার একজন নেল-আর্টিস্টও |
 
বরোদার তরুণ পেসার ইরফান একসময় ছিলেন দেশের অন্যতম প্রতিশ্রুতিমান ক্রিকেটার | জাতীয় দলে সুযোগ পেয়েও প্রতিভার প্রতি সুবিচার করেছিলেন | টেস্টে হ্যাটট্রিক করা দ্বিতীয় ভারতীয় বোলার তিনি | কিন্তু চোট আঘাত আর খারাপ পারফর্ম্যান্স তাঁকে ছিটকে দেয় দল থেকে | দীর্ঘদিন জাতীয় দলের বাইরে তিনি | শেষ টেস্ট খেলেছেন ২০০৮-এ | সীমিত ওভারের আন্তর্জাতিক ম্যাচে শেষ দেখা গেছে‚ তাও কয়েক বছর হয়ে গেল |
 

কেরিয়ারের মতো ইরফানের প্রেম জীবনও ছিল দুরন্ত | অস্ট্রেলিয়ায় ভারতীয় কূটনীতিকের মেয়ে শিবাঙ্গীর সঙ্গে প্রেম ছিল | কিন্তু দশ বছরের সেই সম্পর্ক ভেঙে যায় | শোনা যায়‚ দাদা ইউসুফের বিয়ের জন্য অপেক্ষা করেছিলেন ইরফান | কিন্তু শিবাঙ্গী দ্রুত বিয়ে করতে চেয়েছিলেন | ফলে সম্পর্ক টেকেনি |

আফ্রিনের সঙ্গে ইউসুফ পাঠানের বিয়ের পরে ২১ বছরের সাফাকে বিয়ে করেন ৩১ বছর বয়সী ইরফান | দু বছর প্রেমের পরে |

