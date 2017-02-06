মাস চারেক আগে মেয়ের মুখে কীসব যেন দেখা দেয় | বাবা ভেবেছিলেন আঁচিল হয়তো | কিন্তু ক্রমশ বাড়তে থাকায় আর বিলম্ব করলেন না | উত্তর বাংলার প্রত্যন্ত গ্রাম থেকে মেয়েকে নিয়ে এলেন রাজধানী ঢাকায় |

ঢাকা মেডিক্যাল কলেজ হাসপাতালে ভর্তি দশ বছরের সাহানা খাতুন | তার চিবুক‚ কান আর নাকে যে শক্ত অংশ দেখা দিয়েছে‚ তা কি নিছক চর্মরোগ ? নাকি‚ জটিল জিনগত অসুখ Epidermodysplasia Verruciformis ? যে অসুখে সারা দেহে গাছের ছাল-বাকলের মতো হয়ে যায় | সাহানার রোগ নিরূপণে ব্যস্ত ঢাকা মেডিক্যাল কলেজের চিকিৎসকরা |

প্রসঙ্গত দুর্লভ Epidermodysplasia Verruciformis অসুখে আক্রান্ত বিশ্বে মাত্র জনা ছয়েক মানুষ | তাঁরা সবাই পুরুষ | সাহানা যদি এই অসুখে আক্রান্ত বলে প্রমাণিত হয়‚ তাহলে সে হতে চলেছে সম্ভবত বিশ্বের প্রথম বৃক্ষ-মানবী |

বাংলাদেশের আর এক নাগরিক আব্দুল বাজনদারের ঢাকা মেডিক্যাল কলেজেই চিকিৎসা করা হয় | ট্রিম্যান হিসেবে তাঁর খবর প্রকাশিত হয় বিদেশি সংবাদমাধ্যমেও | বাংলাদেশের প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা নিজে উদ্যোগী হয়ে বিনা ব্যয়ে আব্দুলের চিকিৎসার ব্যবস্থা করেন | প্রায় সুস্থ আব্দুল মুক্তি পেতে চলেছেন হাসপাতাল থেকে | কার্যত এক দশক পরে তিনি স্পর্শ করতে পারবেন নিজের পরিজনদের |

সরকারি উদ্যোগের দিকে তাকিয়ে আছেন সাহানার বাবাও | তিনি পেশায় দিনমজুর | যা উপার্জন‚ তাই দিয়ে আকাশছোঁয়া চিকিৎসাভার সামলানো সম্ভব নয় | শুধু একটাই প্রার্থনা‚ তাঁর মা মরা মেয়েটার মুখটা আবার আগের মতো হয়ে যাক |

আরও পড়ুন:  Hacked By SA3D HaCk3D

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 279

0 117