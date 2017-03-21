জলি এলএলবি ২ এর সাফল্যের পর অক্ষয় কুমার ওঁর স্ত্রী টুইঙ্কল খান্নার প্রথম প্রযোজিত ছবি প্যাডম্যান ‘-এর শ্যুটিং শুরু করেছেন | তা এই ছবির জন্য উনি স্ত্রীর কাছ থেকে পারিশ্রমিক নিচ্ছেন? নাকি বিনা পারিশ্রমিকেই কাজ করছেন? বা টুইঙ্কলের প্রযোজিত ছবিতে অভিনয় করর সুযোগ পেয়ে উনি কতটা এক্সাইটেড? এইসব বিভিন্ন প্রশ্ন রাখা হয় অক্ষয়ের কাছে | আসুন দেখে নিন বলিউডের খিলাড়ি জবাবে কী বললেন |

স্ত্রীর কাছ থেকে যদি বিনা পারিশ্রমিকে কাজ করবো তাহলে ওঁর হীরের গয়না কেনার অর্থ আসবে কোথা থেকে? বা ওঁকে এক্সটিক হলিডেতে নিয়ে যাবো কী করে? ( হাসতে হাসতে ) | আমরা কদিন হলো শ্যুটিং শুরু করেছি‚ আমার স্ত্রী আমার পাশে আছে‚ বাচ্চারাও সঙ্গে আছে | আমার মনে হয় এই ছবির চিত্রনাট্য এতটাই যোগ্য যে মহিলা এবং পুরুষ সবার এই ছবি দেখা উচিত | এই ছবির মাধ্যমে সচেতনতা বাড়বে এবং মহিলাদের জীবন সহজ হবে | তবে সব থেকে গুরুত্বপূর্ণ হলো মহিলাদের জীবন অনেক বেশি স্বাস্থ্যকর হবে | এই মুহূর্তে ভারতীয়দের কী দরকার আমার স্ত্রী তা বুঝতে পেরেছে | ভগবানের কাছে প্রার্থনা করবো এই ছবি যেন সবাই দেখে | আমরা এইরকম একটা ছবি করতে পেরে গর্বিত |

অবশ্য শুধু স্ত্রী টুইঙ্কলই নয়‚ অক্ষায় কুমার সলমন খানের প্রযোজিত ছবিতেও অভিনয় করতে চলেছেন | এই বিষয়ে কথা বলতে গিয়ে উনি জানিয়েছেন সলমনের সঙ্গে আজ অবধি যে কটা কাজ করেছি তার সবকটাই সফল হয়েছে | এই ছবিটাও অন্যথা হবে না আশা করছি | আমরা একে অপরের ট্যালেন্টকে সম্মান করি | এই ছবিটা নিয়ে আমি খুব এক্সাইটেড কারণ ছবির গল্প একেবারে অন্য রকমের | শ্যুটিং শুরুর অপেক্ষায় আছি |

