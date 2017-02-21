জগ্গা জাসুসকে নিয়ে সমস্যা যেন আর মিটছেই না | এর মধ্যেই প্রকাশ পেয়েছে ছবির ট্রেলার | শুধু সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতেই নয়‚ ভারত জুড়ে সিনেমা হল বা মাল্টিপ্লেক্স স্ক্রিনগুলোতেও দেখানো হয়েছে সেই ট্রেলার | আর দর্শক মহলে বেশ ভালোই সাড়া পড়েছে তাতে | ফিল্ম রিলিজ হওয়ার কথা এপ্রিলের ৭ তারিখ |

কিন্তু শোনা যাচ্ছে‚ ওই দিনে নাও রিলিজ হতে পারে জগ্গা জাসুস | গত বছরই রিলিজ হওয়ার কথা ছিল জগ্গা জাসুস | কিন্তু হঠাৎ করেই ছবির দুই মুখ্য চরিত্র রণবীর ও ক্যাটরিনার রিয়েল লাইফে ব্রেক আপ হয়ে যাওয়ার কারণে পিছিয়ে দিতে হয় ছবি | তখন তো শ্যুটিং শেষ করা নিয়েই সমস্যায় পড়ে গিয়েছিলেন অনুরাগ |

যাই হোক‚ তার পর অনেক কষ্টে ধরে-বেঁধে ফিল্ম রিলিজ ডেট হিসেবে এপ্রিলের ৭ তারিখ চূড়ান্ত করেছিলেন অনুরাগ | কিন্তু আবার নতুন করে গোল বেঁধেছে | আসলে প্রায় সব স্কুলেরই বোর্ডের পরীক্ষা পিছিয়ে গিয়েছে‚ আর তা হবে ঠিক ওই সময়ই | এখন জগ্গা জাসুস এক টিন এজ ডিটেকটিভের গল্প‚ যে তার হারিয়ে যাওয়া বাবাকে খুঁজতে বেরোয় | আর তাই স্বাভাবিকভাবেই অনুরাগ চান ছেলে-বুড়ো সমেত গোটা পরিবার একসঙ্গে ছবিটা দেখুক | কিন্তু ওই সময় পরীক্ষা চললে সে গুড়ে বালি | সেই কারণেই ফিল্মের রিলিজ আবার পিছিয়ে দেওয়ার কথা ভাবছে জগ্গা জাসুস টিম | এই কথা টুইট করে জানিয়েছেন স্বয়ং অনুরাগই |

আরও পড়ুন:  বড়পর্দায় কামব্যাক করতে তৈরি 'তারে জমিন পর'-এর দর্শিল সাফারি

NO COMMENTS

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 192

0 270