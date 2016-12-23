ক্যাটরিনা কাইফকে মাঝে মাঝেই বলতে শোনা যায় উনি নাকি নিজের ব্যক্তিগত জীবন নিয়ে কথা বলতে খুব একটা পছন্দ করেন না | বিশেষত তা যদি ওঁর লাভ লাইফ নিয়ে হয় তো | কিন্তু উনি নিজেই এই কথা খেলাপ করেন | কেমনভাবে জানেন? বি-টাউনের একজন ঘনিষ্ঠ জানিয়েছেন ক্যাটরিনা নাকি আজকাল ওঁর প্রাক্তন প্রেমিক রণবীর কাপুরকে জ্বালানোর জন্য আদিত্য রয় কাপুরের সঙ্গে বেশি করে মেলামেশা করছেন | এবং সাংবাদিকরা যেন ওঁর আর আদিত্যের ছবি তোলেন সেই দিকেও খেয়াল রাখছেন |

ফিতুর ছবি করতে গিয়ে নাকি ক্যাটরিনা-আদিত্য প্রেমে পড়েন | এই খবর বহুদিন ধরেই শোনা যাচ্ছে | আদির সঙ্গে যে সত্যিই কিছু চলছে‚ ক্যাটরিনার তা প্রমাণ করার জন্যেই বোধহয় কদিন আগে উপস্থিত সাংবাদিকদের সামনে দিয়ে আদিত্যের হাত ধরে ওঁর গাড়িতে উঠে সেখান থেকে বেরিয়ে গেলেন | যাওয়ার আগে আবার এক মুখ হাসি নিয়ে সাংবাদিকদের উদ্দেশ্যে হাতও নাড়লেন |

এখানেই শেষ নয়‚ কদিন আগে রণবীর কাপুর নিজের নতুন বাড়িতে উঠে গেলেন | হাউজ ওয়ার্মিং পার্টিতে উনি বি-টাউনের অনেককেই আমন্ত্রণও করেছিলেন | তাঁদের মধ্যে আদিত্য রয় কাপুরও ছিলেন | কিন্তু দেখা গেল আদিত্য রণবীরের হাউজ ওয়ার্মিং পার্টিতে না গিয়ে ক্যাটরিনার সঙ্গে সময় কাটালেন | আর ওঁদের দুজনের ছবি যাতে পরের দিন সংবাদপত্রে স্থান পায় সেটা নিশ্চিত করলেন ক্যাটরিনা |

ক্যাটের এই পরিবর্তন দেখে সবাই বেশ বিস্মিত | কিন্তু ওঁকেই বা দোষ দেওয়া যায় কী করে? রণবীর কাপুরের সঙ্গে এইরকম বাজেভাবে ব্রেক আপের জন্য তৈরি ছিলেন না উনি | তাই হয়তো উনি আদিত্যের কাছে সান্ত্বনা খুঁজছেন | অন্যদিকে আদিত্যেও প্রায় একই পরিস্থিতির মধ্যে দিয়ে গেছেন | শ্রদ্ধা কাপুর‚ ফারহান আখতারের জন্য ওঁকে ছেড়ে চলে গেলেন |

