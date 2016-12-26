শাহিদ কাপুর আর মীরা রাজপুতের সম্পর্ক বেশ মিষ্টি | ভাবছেন তো কেমন করে জানতে পারলাম? এই দম্পতিকে প্রথমবার একসঙ্গে জনপ্রিয় শো কফি উইথ করণ-এ দেখা যাবে | ইতিমধ্যেই এই এপিসোডের প্রোমো দেখানো হচ্ছে | সেখান থেকেই আন্দাজ করা যাচ্ছে আর চারটে সাধারণ দম্পতির মতোই ব্যবহার করেন ওঁরা | শাহিদের স্টারডম ওঁদের দাম্পত্যে মোটেই প্রবেশ করতে পারে নি |

এই শোতে এসে শাহিদ জানিয়েছেন মীরার মতো মেয়েকেই উনি বিয়ে করতে চেয়েছিলেন | ওঁর কথায় মীরা খুব নর্মাল | আমি এইরকমই একটা মেয়ে খুঁজছিলাম | অন্যদিকে মীরা জানিয়েছেন উনি শাহিদ সম্পর্কে সব কিছু জানেন | যদিও শাহিদ এই সময় মীরাকে থামিয়ে বলে ওঠেন আমি এখনো তোমার বয়ফ্রেন্ডদের সম্পর্কে সব কিছু জানি না | শাহিদের কথায় মীরাকে হাসতে দেখা যাচ্ছে | এখানেই শেষ নয় |

এই সময় করণ শাহিদকে প্রশ্ন করেন মীরার কজন বয়ফ্রেন্ড ছিল ? উত্তরে শাহিদ বলেন আমার থেকে কম নয় | এছাড়াও মীরা শাহিদের একটা অভ্যাসের কথা জানিয়েছেন যা ওঁর মোটেই পছন্দ নয় | সেটা হলো শাহিদ নাকি খুব ঢেঁকুর তোলেন | আর এটা একবারেই পছন্দ নয় মীরার |

NO COMMENTS

20 − seventeen =

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 27

0 42