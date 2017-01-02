বেশ কয়েকমাস ধরেই শোনা যাচ্ছে সোনম কাপুর নাকি আনন্দ আহুজা নামের একজন যুবকের সঙ্গে প্রেম করছেন | কিন্তু সোনম এই সম্পর্কের কথা বার বার অস্বীকার করেছেন | কিন্তু বছরের শুরুতে ওঁর ইনস্টাগ্রামে পোস্ট করা একটা ছবি কিন্তু অন্য কথা বলছে | এমনিতে সোনম নিজের ব্যক্তিগত জীবন আড়াল করতেই পছন্দ করেন | কিন্তু ওঁর পোস্ট করা ছবিতে ওঁদের দুজনকে কে একসঙ্গে দেখা যাচ্ছে | এবং ছবির তলায় সোনম লেখেন সবাইকে জানাই হ্যাপি নিউ ইয়ার | কিপ ইট রিয়েল |

দিন আগে অনিল কাপুরের জন্মদিনে পারিবারিক গেট টুগেদারেও দেখা যা আনন্দকে | অনিল জন্মদিনের একটা ছবি পোস্ট করেন সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াতে‚ ক্যাপশনে লেখেন ফ্যামেলি‚ সেলিব্রেশন | এই ছবি এবং ছবির ক্যাপশন থেকে যথেষ্ট প্রমাণ পাওয়া যাচ্ছে যে ইতিমধ্যেই আনন্দকে তাঁদের পরিবারেরই একজন সদস্য মনে করেন কাপুর খানদান |

এর আগে অক্ষয় কুমার হলিউডের অভিনেতা উইল স্মিথের জন্য একটা জব্বর পার্টির আয়োজন করেছিলেন | সেই পার্টিতেও সোনম এবং আনন্দ একসঙ্গে উপস্থিত হন |

বি-টাউনে বেশ কিছুদিন ধরেই গুঞ্জন শোনা যাচ্ছে এই বছরের শেষের দিকে নাকি আনন্দের সঙ্গে বিয়ের পিঁড়িতে বসতে চলেছেন সোনম | তাহলে এই ছবির মাধ্যমেই কি সোনম বয়ফ্রেন্ড আনন্দের কথা জানাচ্ছেন সবাইকে?

 

soonam-2প্রসঙ্গত আনন্দ আহুজা একজন দিল্লি নিবাসী ব্যবসায়ী | এছাড়াও ওঁর একটা জামাকাপড়ের ব্র্যান্ড আছে যার নাম ভানে | সোনম কে বহুদিন ধরেই এই ব্রান্ডের জামাকাপড় পরতে দেখা যায় |

NO COMMENTS

5 × 5 =

এমন আরো নিবন্ধ

0 74

0 65